Domestic worker Dorothy Sikirivao is suing South African coach Pitso Mosimane for injuries she allegedly suffered while on duty

Sikirvao is suing for over R5 million after hurting her spine while under the employment of Mosimane, who demands nothing but the best from his players

Mzansi football supporters are divided over the allegations as they believe the domestic worker is asking far too much

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane is facing a lawsuit by a former domestic employeee for an alleged incident in April 2021. Image: Sebastian Frej / Gaston Szerman

Source: Getty Images

As a five-time PSL winner, Pitso Mosimane demands nothing of the best from his players, but the coach's drive for success has landed him in hot water with a former employee.

Domestic worker Dorothy Sikirivao is suing Mosimane for R5.7 mill;ion after she allegedly sustained spinal injuries while clearing up debris on Monday, 26 April 2021.

Pitso Mosimane faces lawsuit from domestic worker

A domestic worker is suing Pitso Mosimane, according to the tweet below:

According to Sunday World, Sikirivao's lawyers Okumbor Attorneys, suggested Mosimane, who is fighting relegation as coach at Abha FC , might made one request too many.

The statement read:

“This was because of the tedious nature of the work she did and the potential of aggravating the injuries. The injuries she sustained from the said accident were of such a nature that exacting physical labour will aggravate them."

Mzansi questions the alleged incident

Local netizens took to social media to question the amount Sikirivao is asking in her lawsuit as they feel she is influenced by Mosimane's high earnings.

Connie Mogajana is suspicious:

"If you have a good relationship with your boss, you will never act like this. There is something fishy here. Yes, they can pay her, but not millions."

Morena Mazibuko says Mosimane is innocent:

"She fell all on her own. No one pushed or caused her to fall. R5 MILLION is crazy. No matter how much Pitso earns."

Katliboy Sefala questions the amount:

"Wow! This is crazy xem R5million aowa bathong."

Vuyokazi Phelo Peter Mtshagi wishes Sikirivao luck:

"It's a bit high, but good luck."

Precious Masuku believes Sikirivao:

"He must pay."

