Vaccine Certificate: Phaahla Says Users Could Have Access to Various Amenities

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla stated on Friday, 8 October that digital vaccine certificates are officially live

The system, however, will still be monitored by the Department of Health in case any issues arise in the next two weeks

Phaahla revealed that the digital certificate will allow vaccinated people to access various sectors

DURBAN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that the Covid19 digital vaccine certificate is ready for users. Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo delivered an update on Government's response to the Covid19 pandemic.

The duo also spoke on the country's management of the vaccination programme. Phaahla explained that the vaccine certificate system was created with the help of the Council for Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR).

Phaahla revealed that although the system is ready for use, work will still be done on it in order for it to reach its optimal potential and have security measures in place.

Following reports by EWN, the Health Minister clarified that the digital certificate would allow vaccinated individuals will have the ability to go forth with opportunities that may be put forward by service providers.

A report by BusinessTech revealed that during Friday's media briefing, Phaahla stated that people with a vaccine certificate could gain access to sports and recreation events, travel and tourism as well as music festivals.

The Health Department tweeted that users should contact them if there are any problems with the website.

Mzansi has questions about the vaccine certificate

@madupreez said:

"OMG the site is not up and you have just announced it! Don't you verify before making announcements? Another fail! #VaccineCertificate #ANCgov"

@StonehillSRK shared:

"System down already. #vaccinecertificate"

@wezabogartman tweeted:

"I got tired from network issues with this vaccination certificate application."

Network issues arise as SA launches digital Covid19 vaccine certificate

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mzansi quietly launched its digital Covid19 vaccine certificate, which contains a QR Code that can be scanned. It went live on Tuesday, 5 October, seemingly by accident.

Reports state that the Vaccine Certificate System went live without being announced. The development of the system follows Government's move to adjusted Alert Level 1 while creating solid and certifiable evidence of vaccination.

Here's what Mzansi has to say about the new digital certificate

@LazBooy said:

"After so many years of fighting such injustice, we allow it to creep back into our lives... There's no telling what's next!!"

@m_malinee shared:

"It's not updated as it says I didn't get mine... When I actually did!!"

@niellg tweeted:

"Doesn't seem to work."

