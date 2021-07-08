NCCC Shares New Information About the Covid19 Pandemic in South Africa

The NCCC's weekly meeting has revealed a few new findings regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa

The information shared covers the progress that was made in terms of the vaccination and how it is spread out in the country

This includes the choice to speed up the number of vaccinated citizens by starting the process for those aged 50 and older

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC ) gathered as scheduled in its weekly programme in order to obtain new information regarding the management of the active third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.

The information covers the progress of the vaccination dispersion as well as the choice to speed up the number of vaccinated citizens by speeding up vaccinations for citizens aged 50 and over, which commenced earlier than planned.

To add to this, the NCCC has deliberated on the consideration of expanding to another age group.

The experts also provided clarity that the Lambda variant has not yet been detected in South Africa and that currently all precautions must be taken into consideration to ensure readiness for any eventuality of the variant being prevalent.

The NCCC further noted that more provinces are officially in the third wave of Covid-19

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said:

“From discussions in the NCCC, every effort to scale up vaccination of the population will be crucial. But the biggest weapon in our arsenal to fight this pandemic remains strict adherence to washing and sanitising of hands , wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and ensuring proper ventilation around remain essential.”

South Africans are further urged to persevere and not allow fatigue to get them to drop their guard in adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Covid-19 statistics have revealed the number of deaths that have occurred in the third wave

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Gauteng has reportedly recorded the deadliest week since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa. The infections have been driven by the Delta variant.

Over 4 800 natural deaths were reported between 27 June and 3 July, reportedly around 3 200 more deaths than expected based on historical data. In addition to the news, just over 700 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the same time-frame.

The data was collected by researchers at the South African Medical Research Council's Burden of Disease Research Unit (BDRU) and the University of Cape Town's Centre for Actuarial Research (CARe).

