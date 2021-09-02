Babita Deokaran’s Murder Witness Is in a Safe House but Remains Fearful

The murder investigation of Babita Deokaran has made significant progress as an anonymous (yet frightened) witness gave authorities explicit details regarding the event

A total of six suspects stood in front of the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday following the murder of Deokaran

Deokaran's brother-in-law spoke to the media and revealed that the witness was traumatised and scared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Detectives have been given in-depth details from a witness who saw Babita Deokaran's murder take place. The witness's identity is not going to be revealed in order to protect him/her. They said they are afraid. According to reports, investigations into the killing of the Gauteng Health Department official are ongoing.

Deokaran's murder witness was reportedly in the vehicle with Deokaran when she was shot and brutally killed. The witness was safe from the gunshots. On Monday, 30 August, six suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for Deokaran's murder.

The witness in the murder of Gauteng Health Department official Babita Deokaran is in a safe house. Image: Babita Deokaran

Source: Facebook

The suspects are all from KwaZulu-Natal and their ages range between 24 and 30 years old. Deokaran's brother-in-law, Tony Haripersad revealed that the witness was in shock and scared but still gave the detectives a statement.

According to Daily Maverick, Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Captain Carol Mulamu stated that the unnamed witness is currently in a safe house. Daily Maverick conducted further investigations which revealed that Deokaran's family member had provided information that an ex-Gauteng legislature had allegedly sent Deokaran threatening messages.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by EWN revealed Mulamu stated that more arrests are imminent and that investigations are ongoing. She added that they would make sure that all perpetrators linked to Deokaran's murder would be dealt with.

6 Suspects formally charged with Babita Deokaran murder

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the investigation into the murder of Gauteng Health Department senior financial officer Babita Deokaran has resulted in the arrest of seven suspects.

The suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 August where six of them were charged with Deokaran's murder.

The seventh suspect in the case has had the charges against them provisionally withdrawn pending a probe, according to EWN. Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.

Babita Deokaran: Foundations say murder of PPE tender witness was an organised hit

Briefly News previously reported that Amnesty International South Africa and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have raised their concerns about the murder of Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was a senior Gauteng Health Department Finance official who was a witness in a scandal involving personal protective equipment.

The 53-year-old mother was shot dead earlier this week shortly after she dropped her child off at school. Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton believes that the murderers waited for Deokaran outside her house.

He stated that the killers planned a professional hit and even jammed the CCTV cameras in the area where she lived. Balton, according to EWN, visited Deokaran's house and saw her car covered in bullet holes.

Source: Briefly.co.za