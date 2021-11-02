The bail trial for the alleged murderers of Babita Deokaran resumed at the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday

One of the suspected killers, Phakamani Hadebe claimed that the police forced him to say ex-Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was behind Deokaran's killing

Hadebe stated that the police interrogation was so grueling he ended up peeing on himself and also said what he thought the police wanted to hear

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing for the suspected killers of whistleblower Babita Deokaran kicked off on Tuesday, 2 November at the Johannesburg Regional Court in Gauteng.

The six suspects all made an appearance in court for their bail hearing and the court heard a lot of shocking revelations from one of the alleged killers.

One of the hitmen in the murder of Babita Deokaran says he was coerced to say former Health Minister Zweli Mhkize was behind her killing. Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

One of the suspects retracted his confession in which he claimed that the former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize was behind the murder of Deokaran. The suspect told the court that he was forced to make the confession, according to News24.

29-year-old Phakamani Hadebe stated that he had never met Mkhize and would not be able to recognise him either. Hadebe stated that he made the false confession because of the gruelling experience of his arrest.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He further explained that the integration process was so intense that he actually peed himself. The Citizens reports that Hadebe claimed that the police tortured him and made him confesses that Mhikze was the mastermind behind Deokaran's murder.

Deokaran was shot and killed in her driveway after she had dropped off her daughter at school in August. She was set to give damning testimony in the Gauteng Department of Health PPE tender scandal.

It has been reported that prior to her death, Deokaran was threatened multiple times via text messages.

The suspects are also facing attempted murder charges as well in relation to Deokaran's helper who was in the car with her.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the suspect's retraction:

@nguLindokuhle said:

"What was the motive of his murderous act if not sent or hired by one of the big corrupt politicians? someone is trying to sway the whole case away from these political gurus, the man is now bought twice to go down alone."

SirShawnSA said:

"That’s if he committed the alleged act in its entirety before we get to motive. I don’t see a guilty plea, but an outright refutal."

@MissDitsela said:

"Why did he make the "false confession" in the first place? That what I wanna know, who coerced him?"

@OzzaT_ said:

"Everytime there's a Whiff of smell, Zweli Mkhize is in it!!!!!"

@SirShawnSA said:

"This will play out like Senzo Meyiwa and Anni Dewani."

South Africans show support to Babita Deokaran as suspects' bail hearing gets postponed

Briefly News previously reported that members of the South African public have gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in support of Deokaran.

Political organisations such as ActionSA led by Herman Mashaba lobbied their members to head to the courthouse on Monday. Some people took to social media to show their support. Here are some of their reactions:

@FunzelaZA said:

"Attending the Babita Deokaran Murder Court Hearing with the Provincial Chairperson @JohnMoodeyGP and Elections Campaign Manager @sahara67 @Action4SA"

@SirJerryMokoena said:

"Whistleblower protection is another issue we must address. Had it not been for whistleblowers, we wouldn’t have known about the famous ‘state capture’. It has been reported that #BabitaDeokaran was a key whistleblower in a PPE contracts investigation in Gauteng. #JusticeForBabita"

@BathandwaSame said:

"I hope those accused for the killing of Babita Deokaran reveal the masterminds."

Source: Briefly.co.za