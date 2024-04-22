Vusi Nova surprised fans at SA Fashion Week by confidently walking the runway, showcasing his modelling skills in a video shared on social media

Fans praised his runway walk, with many impressed by his style and urging him to pursue more modelling opportunities

The award-winning singer's appearance at the fashion event garnered positive reactions, with fans expressing admiration for his talents and style

Vusi Nova was the centre of attention at the SA Fashion Week after he walked on the runway like a professional model. The star shared the video showing off on his social media page.

Vusi Nova modelled for L'Oreal Paris at the SA Fashion Week. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova models at the SA Fashion Week

Vusi Nova is indeed a man of many talents. The award-winning singer and songwriter shocked Mzansi when he joined the models at the ongoing SA Fashion Week.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Ndikuthandile hitmaker posted a clip showing the moment he dominated the runway as the crowd cheered for him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi can't get enough of Vusi Nova's runway moment

Social media loved the way Vusi Nova unapologetically walked the runway at the SA Fashion Week. Many admitted that he ate and left no crumbs. Others encouraged him to do more modelling.

@tabiasongbird said:

"❤️ Mara we need to do something about this PHARA walk "

@ammarabrown commented:

"And that’s actually how you walk in life, fr fr ❤️‍❤️‍ I love to see it."

@mijosam added:

"I dig your style. Unique. This is great"

@acia_115 commented:

"Heyi mjita le Poni yase New Brighton ❤️ love the walk nxaaaa."

ziphezinhle367 said:

"S*xy you look very handsome and adorable love you so much "

@bonniesithole3 noted:

"Ungu Mjita maan Vusi, cava la walk... Love you long time❤️"

Phupho Gumede's SA Fashion Week outfit gets mixed reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Phupho Gumede is never one to step out wearing a basic outfit. The popular designer recently turned heads at the SA Fashion Week with a stunning flower bouquet-inspired look.

Phupho Gumede was the star of the show at the SA Fashion Week. The stylist probably became the centre of attention when he arrived at the event. Phupho, who is also popular for being former RHOD star Ayanda Ncwane's brother rocked a stunning ensemble by Zamaswazi.

Source: Briefly News