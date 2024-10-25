The hunt for the missing shoe continues, and Americans have entered the chat to help find the woman who possesses it

South Africa has been on the search for an R18 000 Gucci shoe that an alleged cheating man gifted his side chick with

Social media users appreciated the extra help from the different nations and shared their gratitude in the comments

A South African woman on TikTok busted her man mischievously after finding a suspicious receipt in his car.

An American woman spoke out about the missing R18K Gucci shoes. Image: @caroline_jones_1994/@nomjikelomdebengu

The lady found a slip of an R18 000 feminine product from one of the world's luxurious stores.

America to help SA find Gucci shoe

A wife was snooping in her husband's car when she spotted a receipt of an R18K purchase from Gucci. On camera, the woman confronted her man, George, about her findings, but he did not flinch.

South Africa has been searching for the missing luxurious shoe, which is alleged to have been gifted to George's mistress. Other nations entered the investigation via TikTok to help Mzansi bust the notorious owner.

Recently, America has reacted to the news and offered help finding the culprit behind the missing Gucci product. Caroline Jones shared her thoughts on the disarray caused by George:

"South Africa, please let me know when you find the shoe. I'm tired of George messing up my sleep."

Watch Caroline's video below:

Mzansi reacts to George Gucci saga reaching USA

Social media users appreciated the help from different nations and commented:

@Ejiro Ozimi highlighted:

"Even here in the UK, we want to know where the shoe is, George."

@lonelytidez announced:

"You see now, George? You're known internationally. Tell us the truth."

@Carmy❤️shared SA's pain:

"While we are still looking for the shoe, our head boy and head girl are getting a divorce. We are going through a lot in South Africa."

@915SHA commented:

"Even our American cousins are helping us look for the shoes. George better not play with us."

@ThatoKabi warned:

"George, even Americans want to know! Say something before the FBI gets involved."

@Love Jhanelle pressed George:

"I'm in Florida looking for this shoe. George, where is the shoe?"

@natalia.manjau shared:

"It's 2.9 million Tanzanian shillings, and we are also looking for that shoe, dammit."

America praying for Kolisi children amid divorce

Briefly News also reported that an American woman interested in South Africa's current affairs was devastated by the news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. Caroline Jones thought of the pair's children during these dire times and prayed for their sanity.

Social media users were grateful for the lady's words and granted her a digital Mzansi citizenship.

