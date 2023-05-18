Who is Alison Dickey (LoveLeo's mother)? Everything you ought to know

Alison Dickey is known for various things, including being married to Hollywood funnyman John C. Reilly, having an entertainment career, and having famous children. What do we know about the public figure? Here is what we know about her life, including Alison Dickey’s children and her experience with a productive career.

John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards presented by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine on 4 November 2018. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Alison Dickey’s spouse, John C. Reilly, has graced TV screens for decades, with roles in major blockbusters like Boogie Nights (1997), Step Brothers (2008) and The Promotion (2008). His wife is lesser-known but also works as a talented producer in the industry. Here is her profile summary before we further discuss their marriage, children and her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alison Dickey Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to John Christopher Reilly since 1992 Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Two sons (Leo Reilly, other son’s name unknown) Profession Producer Native language English Net worth $3 million (most reported)

Alison Dickey’s Wikipedia and other sources do not have certain aspects of her life available, especially her family background. Alison Dickey’s birthday is also not known. This makes Alison Dickey’s age hard to determine, but she is believed to be around the same age as her husband.

Who is John C. Reilly's wife?

The actor is married to producer Alison Dickey. Alison Dickey and John C. Reilly met on the set of Casualties of War (1989) in Thailand, where John was acting, and Alison was part of the additional film crew.

The duo hit it off immediately and eventually wed in 1992. They have been going strong ever since.

Who are John Reilly's children?

John C. Reilly’s children, whom he shares with his wife, Alison, include two boys. There is not much known about his youngest son besides that he was allegedly born in 2001. His older son, Leo, was born on 3 September 1998 and is in the entertainment industry too.

Their son is a pop singer who goes by the professional moniker, LoveLeo. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Who are John Reilly's sons?

John Reilly's son Leo Reilly is a celebrity in his own right, a singer that goes by the professional moniker of LoveLeo. His music genre is pop. He is signed to Republic Records and currently has an EP out.

John C. Reilly’s net worth

The actor's net worth is allegedly between $45 million and $60 million. Alison Dickey’s net worth is most widely reported at $3 million for those curious.

The producer is more reclusive than her famous husband. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Alison Dickey’s movies

To date, her film credits for her behind-the-scenes work include:

Colors (1988)

Casualties of War (1989)

Terri (2011)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Although Alison Dickey is part of an entertainment family, she is considerably reclusive in comparison. She prefers her more laid-back approach to fame, which has also slowed her career.

READ ALSO: Who is Jane Fonda's daughter, Vanessa Vadim? Her life story

Jane Fonda's daughter, Vanessa Vadim, may not be an actress, but she has also carved a successful Hollywood career through her short documentaries that have received critical acclaim. What does Briefly.co.za know of her life?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about her career, family, romantic life and net worth.

Source: Briefly News