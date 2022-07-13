Who is Pearl Garavaglia? Age, real name, workouts, measurements, profiles

Pearl Garavaglia is a personal trainer and track and field athlete who is famous for her health and fitness exercise online. She has shown the world that regular exercise and a balanced diet can improve and reshape your midsection and hips to showcase an hourglass shape.

Pearl Garavaglia is a personal trainer and track and field athlete. Photo: @ms_pearl (Modified by author)

Pearl Garavaglia has many followers on her Instagram page, and her body physique speaks for her. She has trained super hard, and people do not seem to get enough of her results. Little wonder her body physique inspires women to get fit and live healthy lives.

Pearl Garavaglia's profile summary

Full name Pearl Garavaglia Gender Female Date of birth 19th May 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black African Religion Christain Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8” Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilogram 80 Hair colour Black Marital status Single School University of Johannesburg Profession Track & Field athlete, personal trainer, and software tester Social media Instagram

Who is Pearl Garavaglia?

Pearl Garavaglia's real name is what she maintains, and she is a South African personal trainer and software tester. She was born on 19th May 1997; she hails from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng.

How old is Garavaglia?

Pearl Garavaglia's age is 25 years. Her parents are from South Africa, although information about their names and other children is unavailable online. She received her bachelor of science in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Johannesburg. Also, she has a bachelor of science (honours) in Applied Mathematics.

Career

Garavaglia is best known as a fitness enthusiast and a personal trainer. She started working out in 2016 and has been able to graduate to the level of training others on how to achieve an amazing bodybuild.

Pearl has garnered a massive following online. Photo: @ms_pearl (Modified by author)

Pearl Garavaglia works out every day, and as a result, she advises that people should put in 1-2 hours a day of workouts. Sharing one of her routine workouts in one of her videos, Pearl said:

What’s your favourite Sunday workout routine? Mine is working on my lower abdomen and arms. Here are great simple yet effective home workouts you can try for your lower tummy and keeping your arms firm. Do 3 sets of 10 to 15 complete reps.

Interestingly, she has dogs she takes out for hiking regularly. In addition, Pearl Garavaglia's fitness classes and a fitness Bootcamp are part of the platforms she uses to train people. This is apart from different videos she shares on her Instagram page containing exercise steps.

Pearl Garavaglia's Instagram

As indicated on Pearl's Instagram profile which is linked in the summary above, besides being a personal fitness trainer, she is also a track and field athlete and software tester. As of 15 July 2022, she has amassed 599k followers.

Pearl Garavaglia's measurements

The fitness trainer has a muscular body with a tattoo on her left leg. According to sources, her approximate height is 5 feet and 8 inches, and allegedly she weighs 80 kilograms.

Pearl Garavaglia's diet

Garavaglia regularly advocates eating a proper diet; she tells her fans to detox regularly. But, according to her, every time she does a three-day detox with no solid food but smoothies, her tummy shrinks and becomes smaller.

Pearl Garavaglia on YouTube

A visit to Pearl's YouTube channel shows that she rarely uses it. She has garnered 635 subscribers since she created the account on 13th March 2017. She has posted only two videos, both of which have 6585 views as of 15 July 2022.

Pearl Garavaglia's Facebook

A Facebook page in her name has amassed 12,700 followers as of 15 July 2022. The last post was on 20 October 2020. According to the posts, she was in Soweto at the time. A Facebook profile with the name Pearl Garavaglia states that she was hacked back in 2015.

As portrayed by Pearl Garavaglia, training or fitness has never been this attractive. She represents the ideal illustration of how interesting fitness and healthy living can be. And how it can pay off in the end.

