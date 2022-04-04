Global site navigation

Who is Lev Cameron? Age, partner, family, height, songs movies, profiles, worth
Who is Lev Cameron? Age, partner, family, height, songs movies, profiles, worth

by  Ruth Gitonga

There are not many talented yet young people today. Lev Cameron has managed to make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. He wears many hats, such as an actor, dancer, YouTuber, and Instagram star. His YouTube channel is a source of entertainment for many. Do you want to know more about him? Read on!

Lev Cameron
The famous YouTuber was born in France to his parents Cameron Khmeleva and Irina Khmeleva. Photo: @itsmelev
Source: Instagram

He is renowned in the dancing industry due to his unique moves and dancing skills. This has seen him participate in dancing shows such as Little Big Shots (2017) and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (2018). He was also featured in Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling (2016) music video.

Lev Cameron's profile summary and bio

  • Lev Cameron's real name: Lev Cameron Khmelev
  • Year of birth: October 11, 2005
  • Lev Cameron's age: 16 years as of 2022
  • Place of birth: France
  • Place of residence: Los Angeles, California
  • Nationality: American
  • Birth sign: Libra
  • Gender: Male
  • Famous as: Actor, dancer, social media influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur
  • Lev Cameron's height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Lev Cameron's net worth: $2 million
  • Mother: Irina Khmelev
  • Girlfriend: Piper Rockelle
  • Lev Cameron's Tiktok: @lev_cameron
  • YouTube: Lev Cameron
  • Instagram: @itsmelev

Early life

Lev Cameron age
Lev Cameron is 16 years as of 2022. Photo: @itsmelev
Source: Instagram

On October 11, 2005, the famous YouTuber was welcomed into the world by his parents, Cameron Khmelev and Irina Khmelev. He is 16 years as of 2022. His family then relocated to California, where they currently reside. After completing his preparatory school, he passed the California High School Proficiency Exam and later joined Los Angeles Valley College for online sessions.

Career

The social media influencer commenced his dancing career at the tender age of five years. He started with the ballroom style and gradually progressed to other styles. Lev then started using YouTube to showcase his talent, and today, he has about 2.35M subscribers.

Is Lev Cameron a celebrity?
Lev Cameron has about 2.35M subscribers on his YouTube channel. Photo: @itsmelev
Source: Instagram

In 2016, Lev was a contestant in the show So You Think you can Dance, where he finished third position. In 2017, he participated in Little Big Shots with dancer Sofia Sachenko as his partner. However, in 2018, he was named Dancing with the Stars Junior Pro dancer.

Lev was also featured as a dancer in Justin Timberlake's music video titled Can't Stop the Feeling. In April 2021, he released his debut single. Lev Cameron's songs include Ghost, Holy, On My Mind, and Hate Me Too.

He also featured in various movies and short films. Lev Cameron's movies include:

  • Evil Things
  • And the Tiara Goes to…
  • My Haunted House
  • 81/2 and Me + Me
  • 555
  • Do Re Mi
  • Piano
  • Untrafficked
  • Ham on Rye
  • Boys Ain't Shit
  • Attention Attention
  • Among Us in Real Life

Who is Lev Cameron dating?

lev cameron tiktok
Lev Cameron and his girlfriend Piper Rockelle posing for a picture. Photo: @itsmelev
Source: Instagram

Piper Rockelle is the name of his girlfriend. The social media stars commenced dating in May 2020. Piper is also a talented dancer and YouTube star. The two have posted each other on their social media platforms.

Is Lev Cameron a celebrity?

Yes, he is a celebrity. The social media star has about 2.35M subscribers on his YouTube channel. On his Instagram account, he has 1.6M followers.

How did Lev Cameron become famous?

He made a name for himself in the dancing industry with his unique moves and dancing skills. He also appeared in various popular dance shows that shoved him into the limelight.

Lev Cameron's success has resulted from dedication and hard work. At the age of 16, he is moving mountains and making huge strides in the dancing and entertainment industry. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

