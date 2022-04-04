Who is Lev Cameron? Age, partner, family, height, songs movies, profiles, worth

There are not many talented yet young people today. Lev Cameron has managed to make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. He wears many hats, such as an actor, dancer, YouTuber, and Instagram star. His YouTube channel is a source of entertainment for many. Do you want to know more about him? Read on!

He is renowned in the dancing industry due to his unique moves and dancing skills. This has seen him participate in dancing shows such as Little Big Shots (2017) and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (2018). He was also featured in Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling (2016) music video.

Lev Cameron's profile summary and bio

Lev Cameron's real name: Lev Cameron Khmelev

Lev Cameron Khmelev Year of birth: October 11, 2005

October 11, 2005 Lev Cameron's age: 16 years as of 2022

16 years as of 2022 Place of birth: France

France Place of residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Birth sign: Libra

Libra Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Actor, dancer, social media influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur

Actor, dancer, social media influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur Lev Cameron's height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Lev Cameron's net worth: $2 million

$2 million Mother: Irina Khmelev

Irina Khmelev Girlfriend: Piper Rockelle

Piper Rockelle Lev Cameron's Tiktok: @lev_cameron

@lev_cameron YouTube: Lev Cameron

Lev Cameron Instagram: @itsmelev

Early life

On October 11, 2005, the famous YouTuber was welcomed into the world by his parents, Cameron Khmelev and Irina Khmelev. He is 16 years as of 2022. His family then relocated to California, where they currently reside. After completing his preparatory school, he passed the California High School Proficiency Exam and later joined Los Angeles Valley College for online sessions.

Career

The social media influencer commenced his dancing career at the tender age of five years. He started with the ballroom style and gradually progressed to other styles. Lev then started using YouTube to showcase his talent, and today, he has about 2.35M subscribers.

In 2016, Lev was a contestant in the show So You Think you can Dance, where he finished third position. In 2017, he participated in Little Big Shots with dancer Sofia Sachenko as his partner. However, in 2018, he was named Dancing with the Stars Junior Pro dancer.

Lev was also featured as a dancer in Justin Timberlake's music video titled Can't Stop the Feeling. In April 2021, he released his debut single. Lev Cameron's songs include Ghost, Holy, On My Mind, and Hate Me Too.

He also featured in various movies and short films. Lev Cameron's movies include:

Evil Things

And the Tiara Goes to…

My Haunted House

81/2 and Me + Me

555

Do Re Mi

Piano

Untrafficked

Ham on Rye

Boys Ain't Shit

Attention Attention

Among Us in Real Life

Who is Lev Cameron dating?

Piper Rockelle is the name of his girlfriend. The social media stars commenced dating in May 2020. Piper is also a talented dancer and YouTube star. The two have posted each other on their social media platforms.

Is Lev Cameron a celebrity?

Yes, he is a celebrity. The social media star has about 2.35M subscribers on his YouTube channel. On his Instagram account, he has 1.6M followers.

How did Lev Cameron become famous?

He made a name for himself in the dancing industry with his unique moves and dancing skills. He also appeared in various popular dance shows that shoved him into the limelight.

Lev Cameron's success has resulted from dedication and hard work. At the age of 16, he is moving mountains and making huge strides in the dancing and entertainment industry. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

