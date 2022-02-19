The people we relate with can change our lives for good. For instance, Rory Farquharson fell in love јuѕt like аnу оthеr уоung man hіѕ age. In return, the lady ассерtеd to date him. The move turned hіѕ life around and made him а worldwide сеlеbrіtу.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rory is a professional rugby player and a law student at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: @TheTab

Source: Twitter

Rory Farquharson is a professional rugby player and a law student at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is famous for being the boyfriend of former U.S. president Barrack Obama's daughter, Malia Obama.

Rory Farquharson’s profile summary and bio

Full name : Rory Farquharson

: Rory Farquharson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : July 18, 1998

: July 18, 1998 Age: 23 years old

23 years old Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Suffolk, England

Suffolk, England Current residence: Woodbridge, Suffolk

Woodbridge, Suffolk Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'1''

6'1'' Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Mother: Catherine Farquharson

Catherine Farquharson Father: Charles Farquharson

Charles Farquharson Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner: Malia Obama

Malia Obama School: Rugby School

Rugby School University : Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

: Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts Profession: Student

Student Net worth: $1 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

Farquharson was born on July 18, 1998, in Suffolk, England. Rory Farquharson's father is Charles Farquharson, the London-based Insight Investment Management Limited CEO, while his mother is Catherine Farquharson, an accountant. He is twenty-three years old, and his Zodiac sign is Cancer.

The star attended Rugby School in Rugby, England. The school is a private English boarding school. During his school days, the twenty-three-year-old represented the school in sports and became the school head boy from 2015 to 2016.

This position is usually given to the most outstanding student, academically and socially. While in school, Rory co-founded the Blue Bunsen Society, the school's chemistry club. After leaving Rugby school, he joined Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, to study law.

Career

Farquharson is still in University pursuing his law career. @TheTab

Source: Twitter

Farquharson is still in University pursuing his law career. However, while still studying, Rory applied for an internship at the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland, where he worked during his summer holidays. The organization works to support the peace process of Northern Ireland.

In 2015, Farquharson appeared in a rugby video captured at the World Cup opening ceremony.

Relationship with Malia Obama

Rory came into the spotlight after his relationship with Malia Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama. Rory and Malia met for the first time in Cambridge, where their relationship bloomed.

Rory Farquharson and Malia Obama were first spotted sharing an intimate moment toward the end of 2017. The two were kissing while they attended Harvard–Yale football match.

In addition, the love birds have been spotted enjoying a shopping spree on the streets of New York City. They were also spotted on a theatre date at the show Hallelujah in London, England.

Malia’s father, former U.S. president Barrack Obama and his wife Mitchelle Obama, seem to agree with their daughter's choice. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he quarantined with the Obama family during the early stages of the pandemic.

Social media profile

Before getting into a relationship with Malia Obama, he shared his political opinions through various social media platforms. He followed various politicians, including former president Donald Trump on Twitter. In addition, he was active on Instagram.

However, he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. His Instagram account vanished shortly after his intimate moment with Malia came into the spotlight. It is said that Rory had social-media accounts of a few banks linked to his social media accounts, indicating his interest in the banking sector.

Rory Farquharson’s net worth

Rory came into the spotlight after his relationship with Malia Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama. Photo: @Alo Ceballos

Source: Getty Images

Although Roly Farquharson is still a student, he has a beautiful net worth to celebrate. As of 2022, Rory has a net worth of $1 million. The wealth is from his family’s assets.

Rory Farquharson’s fast facts

What is Rory Farquharson's age? Farquharson was born on July 18, 1998; therefore, he is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Rory Farquharson's net worth? As of 2022, he has a net worth of $1 million. How much is Rory Farquharson's house worth? Roly does not have his own house. However, his family lives in a house worth $1.6 million. When were Rory Farquharson and Malia Obama first spotted together? They were first spotted sharing an intimate moment toward the end of 2017 during a Harvard–Yale football match. What is Rory Farquharson studying? He is studying law at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Who are Rory Farquharson's parents? Rory Farquharson's parents are Charles Farquharson, a London-based Insight Investment Management Limited CEO, and Catherine Farquharson, an accountant. What nationality is Rory Farquharson? Rory and his family have British nationality. What does Rory Farquharson do? Currently, Rory is a student pursuing law at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The result of being in a relationship with a famous person is that you will not evade the media spotlight. Rory Farquharson got known because of the relationship with Barack Obama’s daughter Malia. Since the duo was spotted together in 2017, he became the centre of the media's attention.

READ ALSO: Who is Milind Gawali? Age, daughter, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece about Milind Gawali. With more than twenty years of acting, Milind Gawali is a dashing actor in his late 50s. The TV serials star has been a household name in India for each film.

Milind is an Indian film actor, director and T.V. actor. He has acted in different Marathi, Hindi, and Malayalam films and TV serials.

Source: Briefly News