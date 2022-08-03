The voice of the Crown Gospel Music Awards Sipho Kaleni died on Monday after a long illness that claimed his life

Kaleni was instrumental in bringing attention to South African music by collaborating with a number of popular artists, including Bishop Benjamin Dube

Fans' heartfelt condolences are pouring in for his family and close friends during this difficult time in their lives

Crown Gospel Music Awards' spokesperson Sipho Kaleni has sadly passed away. Image: @siphokaleni

Source: Instagram

According to a statement issued by Crown Gospel Music Awards, Kaleni died on 01 August after a long illness. He's been unwell since May. Even though his health had recently improved, he succumbed to the illness, according to the statement.

Kaleni was a driving force behind the growth of gospel music in South Africa. He played a pivotal role in the Crown Gospel Music Awards organisation as the voice that announced nominees. The crown's spokesperson also worked with well-known Mzansi gospel artists such as Lion of Judah hitmaker Lebo Sekgobela, legend Bishop Benjamin Dube, the harmonious gospel group Spirit of Praise, and others.

Condolences are pouring in for Kaleni's family and friends

@Thandi Mopai said:

"You have lived for generations according to the will of God..rest in the Lord Mr. Kaleni. Your legacy will forever live in our hearts"

@Themba Mokoena wrote:

"A giant has fallen, rest in eternal peace my pastor, I have had few encouters with you, very humbled, loving and always had sense of humor, may God comfort your Family, the Crown Gospel family, Radiopulpit family and the rest of the body of Christ and the country "

@Nomfundo Ndebele shared:

"What a blow.Tall ,dark and handsome that's how he always introduced himself. Rest well soldier of the cross. Iam happy you loved God and you believed in the second coming of Resurrection is promised.Until that great getting up morning sleep Mr Kaleni."

Teboho More posted:

"Farewell leader.... you've put the township of Kwa Thema in a map. We're forever indebted to your selflessness. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. Truly.. the good ones aren't for this world."

Sgwili Richman added:

"Eish yoh! What a loss Crown Awards we not be the same without him. Rest well baba Sipho Kaleni. And thank you for the contribution you made in the Gospel industry "

