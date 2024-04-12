Mzansi gospel singer Fikile Mlomo sought donations from the public for her spinal cord surgery

The star, who has struggled to walk for two months, was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour

The gospel singer said that fellow musician Thinah Zungu and BI Phakathi are helping her by hosting a crowdfunding event to raise R50k or more

Gospel Star Fikile Mlomo asks for donations from netizens for medical fees. Image: @fikilemlomo

Source: Facebook

South African gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has opened up about her health complications on her Facebook page and is now asking for help from South Africans and fans.

Fikile Mlomo seeks donations for medical fees

Social media has been buzzing with concern and questions regarding gospel singer Fikile Mlomo's health struggles and how crucial it is.

According to the news and gossip page MDNews, the star is seeking some assistance from Mzansi to pay for her upcoming spinal cord surgery. The Ngicela Inkozo hitmaker has been struggling to walk for two months, and she was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour.

The singer mentioned that fellow gospel stars BI Phakathi and Thinah Zungu are assisting the star by hosting a crowdfunding event to raise R50k or more for her surgery.

The gossip page wrote:

"According to ZiMoja, gospel singer Fikile Mlomo (42) is appealing for donations for her spinal cord surgery. The Ngicela Inkozo singer has been hospitalised for two months after struggling to walk and was recently diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour.

"Fikile was healthy, bubbly and her usual self, but suddenly fell ill one morning with a sore back and could not walk. She was wheelchair-bound for a few weeks while doctors were doing several tests to get to the bottom of her condition. After two months in the hospital, Fikile tells ZiMoja that she was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour, which according to Mayo Clinic, it might be caused by something in the environment such as exposure to certain chemicals..."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Fikile's request

Many netizens reacted to Fikile Mlomo seeking donations:

@Xee_GP shared:

"She must go to Johannesburg Gen, I can assure her they have some of the best surgeons and experts in the Country."

@JiyaneThokozile said:

"Can't she do it at the public hospital? It's free. I know she will be in the waiting que but when her turn come it will be done successfully."

@du4real mentioned:

"May you find help I remember buying your CD in joburg while you were still performing on the streets... Bara did such surgery on my dad & it went well."

@The_A_Wagon responded:

"This is painful."

@honestObedient replied:

"God will see her through, my prayers are with her for a provision and a quick healing in Jesus name."

@KidiPotse said:

"Helen Joseph and Charlotte Maxeke have the best surgeons money can buy and specialists but I pray she gets the help that she needs asap since the tumor is still growing unattended yet."

Source: Briefly News