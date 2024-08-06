South African Deep House music producer Chymamusique has ventured into another industry

The star shared images of him doing some farm work and shared that he is a farm owner

This was after the star made headlines after reports of him being broke circulated on social media

Chymamusique disclosed that he is a farm owner. Image: @chymamusique

South African music producer Chymamusique switched gears and decided to try out something new other than music.

Chymamusique ventures into farming

Known for his deep house and soulful sounds, the celebrated music producer and DJ Chymamusique recently shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

Earlier on, the DJ and producer who opened up about the challenges he has been facing in his life in 2023 has ventured into the agriculture industry.

The star shared photos of himself at his farm plucking fresh spring onions from the ground on his Instagram page after reports about the DJ being broke circulated on social media.

He captioned the pictures:

"Another part of my life is here. Gauteng farm owner #this livestock #freshproduce #farmboy."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chymamusique's new venture

Shortly after the star shared the pictures on his social media page, some netizens reacted to him joining a new venture. See the comments below:

djsucre wrote:

"Good location dawg."

sfisojoeseph commented:

"Nice one."

david_makitla said:

"@chymamusique you inspire me alot."

kutollo responded:

"Monna wa moPedi aowa warra, gape ke na le stand mowe maside a Moloto. Ke motho le di enwa le di phofolo, wena re hlokomele ka mmino le #MensCamp #@chymamusique_and_friends_chillas @ecueMensCamp2.0 gao hloke matsogo warrix. Modimo a go dire ka botho."

ngwatlevin replied:

"Can I get an invitation to visit your farm, I need to learn 1 or 2 things that will motivate me to go back farming."

Chymamusique speaks on spiritual attacks

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ and record producer Chymamusique said he was going through spiritual warfare and decided to step away from the spotlight for a while.

A fan who noticed he was not as active on social media asked the South African DJ and record producer about it. In an interview, Chymamusique said he has been going through some challenges spiritually and will open up about them soon.

