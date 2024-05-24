South African DJ Chymamusique recently made a joke about rumours of him being broke

The record producer posted a picture of many coins displayed on a table and jokingly shared they were right about him being broke

Many of his fans and followers laughed and shared jokes about the picture he posted

Chymamusique joked about rumours of him being broke. Image: @chymamusique

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and record producer Chymamusique has responded to rumours that he is broke.

Chymamusique jokes about rumours of him being broke

Earlier on, the DJ and record producer made headlines on social media about him being down and out and also shared a post talking about how he dealt with the stress and hardships.

As soon as rumours of his financial hardship circulated online, Chymamusique became a hot topic. Recently, he made fun of the claims and posted a picture of many coins that he had put on a table.

The star posted the photo on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"They were right."

See the post below:

Netizens responded to Chymamusique's post

Shortly after he shared the post of him poking fun at the rumours that he was broke, many social media users responded to it. See some of the comments below:

@babaMbatha_ wrote:

"At least amagwinya ayaphuma wehlise nge champagne ebizayo. Levels."

@KankivanderRooi suggested:

"They said you are broke grootman, sell your motorbike."

@bmakgareetsa said:

"Give me those coins, then i'll go to Mr Price warra."

@OmphilesDad replied:

"Bathi sell the bike aiii lol."

@Kat_let_g0 responded:

"Lol, you want them to tell you to sell the PS this time."

@Cais_Cassius joked:

"I'll give you R20 tomorrow don't worry."

Chymamusique speaks on spiritual attacks

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ and record producer Chymamusique said he was going through spiritual warfare and decided to step away from the spotlight for a while.

A fan who noticed he was not as active on social media asked the South African DJ and record producer about it. In an interview, Chymamusique said he has been going through some challenges spiritually and will open up about them soon.

Source: Briefly News