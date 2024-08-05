Kelvin Momo hinted that he's working on 27 new songs, exciting fans on social media

A user on X, formerly Twitter, speculated that the 27 songs might be for his next album, leading to mixed reactions

While some fans are eager for the new release, others feel 27 songs may be too many for one album

Mzansi music lovers are in for a treat after popular musician Kelvin Momo hinted that he might be working on 27 songs. Social media users expressed excitement.

Kelvin Momo has hinted that he is working on 27 songs. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo promises 27 new songs

Kelvin Momo is working hard to give his fans the music they signed up for. The star, praised for releasing back-to-back hits, had social media users grinning from ear to ear when he seemingly shared that he is working on 27 songs.

A user with the handle @_ShaunKeyz re-posted the star's post on X, formerly Twitter and noted that the 27 songs might be on Kelvin Momo's next album. He wrote:

"A 27-song album? Brother is cooking fr."

Fans can't wait for Kelvin Momo's new music

Social media users could not hide their excitement after the post went viral. Music lovers said the star should share more details about his project. However, some fans think 27 songs are too much for one album.

@k_sithebe said:

"This guy is overrated, let's hope I'll find a hit this time."

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"😭😭he always releases his albums in December, it’s probably gonna drop that month."

@majorleague1313 added:

"He never learns. No need for a long album."

@ThabisoMalatj27 wrote:

"This December is gonna be too much 🔥🔥🔥💯"

@Ob_Masilo added:

"I honestly hope he drops an album as good as “Amukelani” because that “Kurhula” album was mid."

Msaki confirms new music release in future since 2023 hiatus

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Msaki let fans know she would stop performing or making new music in January 2023. Msaki treated fans to a rare update about her music plans.

Fans flooded Msaki's comment section after her latest announcement. Netizens were delighted to hear from their fave Msaki.

