DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, is gearing up for her annual Women of Influence high tea party

The businesswoman is excited about this year's event and urged supporters to buy their tickets for an unforgettable experience

Followers are eager to see what Mrs Khathi has planned for them, and from her posts, there's plenty to look forward to

Gugu Khathi says her Women of Influence high tea party was not one to be missed. Images: gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

Gugu Khathi has officially announced her annual Women of Influence high tea party, and says this year will be one for the books.

Gugu Khathi gets ready for annual high tea

Businesswoman and DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, officially announced that her annual Women of Influence high tea party is back for another year.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gugu said she was looking forward to the event and reminisced about how far it has come since being established in 2007.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She told TimesLIVE that the high tea aimed to empower young women and unlock their potential through the power of social media:

"I've travelled the world and seen how independent and strong women are outside South Africa. It pained me to come to my country and see women exist without a purpose. I took it upon myself to unlock that potential and open women to possibilities."

Attendees will also see famous food content creator, Onezwa Mbola, who is honoured as a special guest, along with other women who are making remarkable strides in various industries.

The event officially takes place on Friday, 9 August 2024 and has an exciting theme:

Mzansi cheers Gugu Khathi on

Fans and followers showed love to Gugu, and are looking forward to her event:

mo.nica5993 said:

"Congratulations, cc; may it be a success in Jesus' name."

lizzy_bossb was ready:

"We are within!"

laid_by_zethu wrote:

"Getting our outfits ready!"

nttmncube posted:

"Oh yes, please!"

nttmncube was excited:

"We are ready for the next one."

tuny_tunia responded:

"This is so exciting and incredible when women who deserve a platform are honoured."

Bonang Matheba responds to Makhadzi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba finally answering Makhadzi's request.

This after the singer expressed her desire to have Bonang introduce her at her upcoming one-woman show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News