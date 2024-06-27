DJ Tira and his ride or die, Gugu Khathi, jetted off to Las Vegas and shared some cool poolside content

Fans showed love to the couple and hailed them as being couple goals, with some wondering what they got up to

This is amid the defamation lawsuit DJ Tira filed against Luke Ntombela, which will be heard at the High Court

In another instalment of Keeping Up With the Khathis, DJ Tira and his wife Gugu are currently enjoying the Summer season in the United States.

DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, shared some content in Las Vegas.

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira shares video enjoying the pool in Vegas with Gugu

The Afrotainment boss and his wife, Gugu Khathi, visited the pool in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tira said Gugu Khathi is his ride or die in his cute Instagram post.

However, the post did attract some negativity because of DJ Tira's ongoing High Court case against Luke Ntombela.

Check it out below:

Mzansi reacts to Tira's latest content with Gugu

Fans of the couple showed them love and said they are couple goals. Some people want to know what happened to the defamation case against DJ Tira.

@Thabani647 joked:

"Robot boi won the awards and Tira is overseas enjoying life, the cancel culture must be fuming right now."

@enhlebheng95852 gushed:

"I love this marriage they are a good example of date your best friend!"

@Tokzen_Gardner noted:

"Since ever the sex allegations he is always with his wife trying to be on the good side but it’s not a surprise they always do that , it won’t take time until he back to his old ways."

@blessmoa said:

"And the pain goes straight to that one who failed to make him cancelled, whats her name by the way."

DJ Tira and wifey Gugu Khathi spotted in Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gugu and her husband, DJ Tira, trended on social media after they were spotted out and about in Cape Town International Airport amid his sexual assault allegations.

Netizens slammed Gugu Khathi for sticking by her man and not addressing the assault allegations by Luke Ntombela.

