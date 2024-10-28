Thuli Phongolo recently showed off her stunning hourglass figure in a body-hugging dress

The DJ/ actress' photos nearly broke the internet, with fans raving over her gorgeous body

Meanwhile, some netizens have once again raised the BBL allegations against Thuli, with others claiming she ruined her natural body

Thuli Phongolo's new photos raised BBL allegations. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo had all eyes on her when she stepped out in a black dress, hugging her in all the right places.

Thuli Phongolo flaunts her figure

One of Mzansi's it girls, Thuli Phongolo, nearly broke the internet when she stepped out to a gig in a gorgeous black dress.

Known for her stunning hourglass figure, the former 2-Faced member posed in some recent pics taken by Athenkosi Mbenyana, and couldn't help but flaunt her famous booty.

She shared the snaps on her Instagram page and nearly hit 80K likes:

"Skhuluphel’ Unkulunkulu Akas’ncishi."

Mzansi reacts to Thuli Phongolo's photos

Fans couldn't take the heat and raved over Thuli's photos:

bhongo_mfanomncane said:

"You're like my father sitting down, uhlezi uBaba."

ingunguma9905 asked:

"How would you not tell people that you're dating such a fine woman?"

chulu.pet posted:

"Tsiii! A beautiful girlie doing big things!"

oozmun asked:

"Does Lucy know that her daughter is that hot?"

Meanwhile, others bashed the DJ and raised the BBL allegations:

AKI181033877 said:

"She had a perfect body before the bbl."

Ndaba_2025 claimed:

"The funny fact is, she ain’t happy about all this BBL madness, but ke for socials, they need to show up until they can’t."

TshepieReo asked:

"Why do y'all damage yourselves with all these unnecessary surgeries though?"

Mpume_Mkhumbuz posted:

"She had a nice body before, not this thing she did. It is so horrible and doesn't suit her; it's bad."

Thuli Phongolo flaunts her new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's new car.

The former Generations actress is rumoured to have coughed up some big bucks on a Lamborghini Urus just months after getting her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Source: Briefly News