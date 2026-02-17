Reverend Jesse Jackson, the iconic United States of America civil rights leader, passed away at the age of 84

Reverend Jackson was a protégé of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr and known for his mantra, 'Keep hope alive'

Jackson was the first Black man to run for president of the US, and his campaign redefined the Democratic Party

Civil rights leader, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, has passed away at the age of 84. Image: Mickey Adair/ Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - The Reverend Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84.

Jackson, a civil rights leader and politician, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He had been hospitalised in recent months for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Jackson was known for his signature phrase, ‘Keep hope alive. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their five children, Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline. He is also survived by a sixth child, Ashley.

Jackson rose to prominence in the 60s

A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr, Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s. Following King JR’s assassination in 1968, Jackson took up the fight and became one of the most prominent civil rights leaders in the USA.

As he continued to fight for equal rights for all, he also ran for the United States presidency twice in the 1980s. He became the first black candidate in history to make a bid for the White House. His bids for the Democratic presidential nomination inspired Black Americans and stunned some with his ability to draw white voters.

Reverend Jesse Jackson ran twice for the US presidency in the 80s. Image: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

He founded the Rainbow Coalition, which was an alliance of Blacks, Whites, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and LGBTQ people, which helped pave the way for a more progressive Democratic Party, CNN noted.

“Our flag is red, white and blue, but our nation is a rainbow–red, yellow, brown, black and white–and we’re all precious in God’s sight,” he once said.

Jackson’s organisation released a statement following his passing

Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which confirmed his death, released a statement in which it praised him as someone who was committed to fighting for justice.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history,” the statement read.

The changes Jackson brought to the Democratic Party helped transform the party and are credited with paving the way for Barack Obama to be elected not only party president, but also US president years later.

Black South Africans in the US come under the spotlight

In a related article, Black South Africans in the United States said that they experienced heightened scrutiny after tensions between SA and the USA.

One South African man living in America said it felt as if they were 'under a microscope' with limited support following allegations by the Donald Trump administration.

Briefly News reported that the President of the US claimed there was a 'white genocide' taking place and the government and media were not reporting about it.

Source: Briefly News