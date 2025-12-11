South Africans living in the United States report that they have come under intense scrutiny amid heightened tensions between the two countries

Two South Africans living in America reported experiencing visa delays and a lack of community support

A young woman, living in the US for over 10 years, said that Afrophobia and xenophobia have long been issues affecting South Africans abroad

President Ramaphosa and President Trump during a White house visit. Image: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black South Africans in the U.S. say they have experienced heightened scrutiny as a result of tense relations between South Africa and the United States. A South African man living in America said they feels “under a microscope” with limited support following allegations by the Trump administration of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

MDN News spoke to two Black South Africans in the U.S. who shared their experiences. Vusimuzi Mbatha, a U.S.-based South African entrepreneur, said they are facing visa delays and a lack of resources.

“Our government is letting us down,” he said.

Yoliswa Cele, who has been living in the U.S. for over a decade, said that Black South Africans have long suffered from Afrophobia and xenophobia in the country.

South Africans online have reacted to the interviews, with some urging the South Africans to return home.

Social media users react:

@GroundMatters said:

"Come back home! Don't be like the Somalians"

@Kane_GM9 commented:

"Every time Nigerians cough in South Africa, their embassy issues a lengthy statement and makes sure our government apologises. Not ANC government...they don't care about South Africans living abroad, they're on their own."

@inevitable_33 stated:

"So what do they want exactly? The US is not their country."

@LadyAbahambe said:

"They must come back Finish and Klaar"

@NtsakisiBG commented:

"Those people should either return or wait for Trumps tenure to end"

South Africans living abroad re affected by the tensions between the two countries. Image: South Africans in the USA/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

SA-US tensions continue after the G20 ordeal

Strained relations between the U.S. and South Africa continue, with U.S. politician John Kennedy declaring South Africa an enemy. Briefly News reported that Kennedy called for South Africa to be excluded from the AGOA deal. The senator recently introduced legislation to review the U.S.’s relationship with South Africa and urged that SA be officially classified as an enemy.

Following the U.S. boycott of the G20, U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained that South Africa will not be invited to the G20 summit in Miami next year. Trump has also continued to speak of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa, a claim the SA government strongly denies.

South Africans abroad share their experiences

On the light-hearted side, A South African woman living in the U.S. recently shared the things she misses from home. In a TikTok slideshow, she highlighted local foods and drinks she longs for, sparking comments from other social media users who said they would also miss Mzansi’s food if they ever moved abroad. Her list included red viennas, petrol station pies, braai meat, peppermint tart, and Black Label beer.

A Zulu man living in the U.S., Sakhile Mthembu, also posted a video discussing safety and offering advice on living legally and respectfully in America. The video shows Mthembu walking through a U.S. neighbourhood while answering common questions about immigration and safety. He reminded viewers that South Africans are also seen as foreigners in the U.S., making it essential to respect local laws. He then showed his residential area, emphasising its safety and comfort.

