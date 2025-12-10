Trump's Pennsylvania rally went viral after he claimed Black voters overwhelmingly supported him

The controversy grew as he simultaneously targeted Somalia and immigrants from various nations

Global reactions were swift, with critics citing Trump's long-standing pattern of tense relations with African countries

President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Image: Alex Wong/ Getty Images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania on 9 December 2025. During his address, Trump claimed that “Black people love Donald Trump,” a statement that quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and drew widespread criticism from global social media users.

According to The Guardian, Trump made several false and misleading claims throughout the rally, including those about the Black community.

" Black people love Trump. I got the biggest vote. I got the biggest vote with Black people. They know a scam better than anybody!" said Trump

Trump's controversial statements about Somalia

Trump's remarks about Black voters came shortly after his inflammatory comments about Somalia, which were followed by continued targeting of the Somali community in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the rally, Trump reiterated his opposition to accepting immigrants from certain parts of the world.

Reports have since emerged that officials began an enforcement operation in Minnesota targeting undocumented immigrants.

rump said he objected to accepting immigrants from 'countries like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and others,' further emphasising that those places 'face significant challenges, right?”

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre responded sharply after Trump described Somalia as a “no-good” country. Barre noted that Trump has a long history of making disparaging remarks about African nations.

Social media reacted with outrage

Users on X expressed shock and disbelief at Trump’s comments. Some reactions included

@RobertLusetich stated:

"He doesn’t even comprehend that a Black person might be offended by this."

@the_resistor said:

"What kind of hell are we Americans living in that we still have to endure these diatribes of lies, disinformation and propaganda?"

@TheTrueXProphet commented:

"He's so racist that he doesn't even realise what he's saying out loud.They know a scam better than anybody!" What does that imply???"

@olwethumtati stated:

"Not a single black person in the crowd."

@OreoBuffy5 said:

"They love him so much that apparently none of them showed up for his rally. At least in the audience behind him."

Trump has long had a strained relationship with African nations, many of which have majority Black populations, making his latest remarks unsurprising to critics but no less controversial.

