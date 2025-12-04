Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has addressed former President Trump's recent remarks about Somalia

During a cabinet meeting, Trump referred to Somalia as “no good” while continuing to plan a crackdown on the Somali community in Minneapolis, Minnesota

In his response, the Prime Minister stated that he did not take Trump's comments seriously, noting that Trump has previously spoken negatively about Nigeria and South Africa as well

AFRICA- Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre responded to an attack on his country by United States President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting recently. During discussions about an operation to target immigrants from Somalia living in Minneapolis, Trump stated that Somalia is "no good for a reason."

BBC News Africa posted the Somali Prime minister's response on X (formerly Twitter).

According to BBC Africa, US immigration authorities are reportedly planning an enforcement operation in Minnesota's Somali community, which is one of the largest Somali communities in the country. Moreover, Trump has expressed intentions to revoke the decades-long protected status that Somalis have in the US. During the cabinet meeting, he remarked,

"I don't want them in our country, I'll be honest with you. The US go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country".

Towards the end of the meeting, he reiterated his sentiments saying,

"With Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."

The Somali Prime Minister responded and referenced Nigeria and South Africa

The Somali Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, responded and referenced Nigeria and South Africa. He stated that he would not give attention to the disparaging remarks.

“He hasn’t only insulted Somalia but has also spoken badly about many countries, including Nigeria and South Africa.Sometimes there are things you simply let pass,” he continued

Trump had previously initiated a travel ban on 12 countries ,including Somalia. Trump said the ban, planned to take effect in June 2025, was a security measure designed to protect the US from 'foreign terrorists'.

Trump said the ban stemmed from an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that US authorities concluded was orchestrated by a man in the US illegally. The other countries in the ban list were Chad, Congo, Myammar, Sudan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Eritrea, Equitorial Guinea, Iran and Libya.

South Africans on social media gave strong response wondering how South Africa is involved

This altercation highlights the current strained relations between the US and South Africa

In a previous report, Briefly News reported on the US boycotting the G20 summit held in Johannesburg in November 2025. Among its reasons for the boycott is that the US perceives there to be a persecution of white people in South Africa. Earlier on. President Ramaphosa had travelled to the white house, where he had a meeting with Trump.

The South African contingent was ambushed when the US delegation brought out a video that they claim gives evidence of a white genocide in South Africa. Although Ramaphosa rubbished the video as 'fake news', Trump refused to back down from the claims, eventually offering asylum to white Afrikaans South Africans who wanted to emigrate to the US.

