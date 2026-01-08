A SANDF border patrol in Limpopo ended in a shootout, leading to the arrest of two foreign nationals and the recovery of three high-value vehicles near the Zimbabwean border

Soldiers came under fire while attempting to stop a speeding Toyota Fortuner in the Madimbo area, with suspects fleeing across the border

The incident has renewed public concern over border security, amid recent arrests by the Border Management Authority for illegal crossings

Two people were arrested after a shootout between BMA officials and suspects smuggling cars through the border in Limpopo. Image: @TheBMA_SA/X

Source: Twitter

A border patrol operation by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Limpopo ended in a shootout that resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals and the recovery of three high-value vehicles on 7 January 2026.

According to reports from Arrive Alive, the incident occurred in the Madimbo area when SANDF soldiers attempted to intercept a speeding Toyota Fortuner believed to be heading towards an illegal border crossing into Zimbabwe.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the soldiers, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire before fleeing across the border. During a subsequent follow-up operation, supported by reinforcements, SANDF members recovered the Fortuner, along with a concealed Volvo XC60 and a Toyota Hilux. All three vehicles were handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

The incident sparked strong reactions on social media, with many South Africans expressing frustration over border security.

South Africans weigh in

@spoon369 commented:

"ANC government is ignoring these reports every day."

@Malose__26 said:

"This border is our pandemic."

@simphiwemothop5 stated:

"They'll be released on bail before Friday and start with their shenanigans again before the end of January."

@Vigiland said:

"I wonder how many South African stolen cars are in Zimbabwe and what the government there is doing about it."

@odmudau commented:

"The land owners who steal from the landless. BMA & Home Affairs should fix the problem of our borders. Every person who comes to SA must be documented, and ensure they leave after that. They just come now to commit a crime."

BMA arrests travellers attempting to enter SA illegally

In a separate development, more than 30 people were recently arrested for attempting to enter South Africa illegally at the Beitbridge border post. The Border Management Authority (BMA), which oversees operations at the busy crossing between Zimbabwe and South Africa, has been processing thousands of travellers entering the country daily. While the majority of travellers crossed through official channels, a video showing people entering through the Lebombo border post circulated on 3 January 2026. BMA officials confirmed on 5 January 2026 that they intercepted 92 individuals and arrested 30 people who attempted to enter South Africa unlawfully. Using surveillance technology, officials also detected 25 undocumented migrants trying to cross through nearby bushes. The incidents have renewed public concern about the vulnerability of South Africa’s borders.

BMA officials recovered two cars that were being smuggled through the border in Limpopo. Image: @TheBMA_SA/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the BMA intercepted multiple suspected child kidnapping cases at the Lebombo Border Post during the festive season, raising serious concerns about child trafficking. The cases were identified during routine border control operations after officials flagged irregularities involving minors travelling with adults who could not produce valid documentation or proof of guardianship. In one incident, two women were detained while travelling with 25 undocumented children.BMA officials said the swift intervention prevented the children from being exposed to potentially dangerous situations.

In separate operations, border officials also intercepted foreign nationals at OR Tambo International Airport who were allegedly using trafficking methods and fraudulent visas. The individuals were stopped during immigration checks after discrepancies were identified in their travel documents. The BMA said these interceptions highlight the need for heightened vigilance during peak travel periods, when criminal syndicates often exploit increased cross-border movement. Investigations into all cases are ongoing, with authorities working alongside relevant agencies to ensure the safety of affected children and to hold those responsible accountable.

