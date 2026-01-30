Julius Malema fired a shot at Helen Zille, making note of her bid to be the Johannesburg mayor

Malema made the speech at the Economic Freedom Fighters 2nd Plenum of the 3rd National People’s Assembly (NPA)

The EFF leader highlighted crime and poverty in Cape Town, noting that the Democratic Alliance runs the city

Julius Malema questioned Helen Zille's credentials as she hopes to become mayor of Johannesburg.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Julius Malema has questioned why Helen Zille thinks she is worthy of leading the City of Johannesburg.

Zille, the chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council, is the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg for the 2026 Local Government Elections. The elections will be held at the end of 2026 or early in 2027.

While Zille is confident about winning the mayoral race, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader believes the DA’s track record in the Western Cape should serve as a warning.

Malema made his comments about Zille and the DA at the EFF’s 2nd Plenum of the 3rd National People’s Assembly (NPA) on 30 January 2026. The event was held at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Julius Malema made the comments at the EFF's 2nd Plenum of the 3rd National People's Assembly (NPA) on 30 January 2026.

Source: Twitter

What did Malema say about Zille?

Speaking at the event, Malema noted the situation with crime in the Western Cape. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets said that week after week, the country witnessed mass shootings in the City of Cape Town, noting that it was led by the DA. Malema said there was no solution to that crisis.

“The first question Helen Zille must be asked is what is her party doing about crime in the City of Cape Town, that now she thinks she is worthy of leading the City of Johannesburg?” Malema stated.

The EFF leader also fired a shot at the DA, saying that the party failed the poor in the Western Cape.

“The former Mayor of Cape Town, Helen Zille, who leads the DA today, wants to be the Mayor of Johannesburg, leaving behind the dead bodies in Cape Town where the DA has failed the poorest of the poor,” he said.

He also urged his members to campaign hard ahead of the elections, saying no place should be off limits.

