Midrand residents accuse Deputy President Mashatile's convoy of reckless driving on busy commuter roads

Footage showed convoy vehicles blocking lanes and disregarding traffic rules during peak hours

Concerns were raised about the intimidation felt by residents and the erosion of public trust in law enforcement

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The allegations follow previous legal scrutiny involving Mashatile’s VIP protection unit. Image: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Residents along one of Midrand's busiest commuter routes have accused Deputy President Paul Mashatile's official convoy of repeatedly driving into oncoming traffic during peak-hour traffic, allegedly turning public roads into VIP corridors.

Convoy vehicles block oncoming lanes

According to residents who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity, the incidents occur most mornings along Allandale Drive, between Greig Street and Pretorius Road, opposite the Mall of Africa. They alleged that convoy vehicles block oncoming lanes before proceeding at speed on the wrong side of the road. Footage recorded by one resident and sent to Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe reportedly shows convoy vehicles moving head-on toward approaching traffic while other motorists pull aside. The resident described the conduct as reckless and unlawful, alleging that officers disregard traffic signals, pedestrians and morning commuters. The resident further claimed that the convoy is often seen even when Mashatile is not inside the vehicle.

Another resident alleged that convoy officers force cars off the road, block intersections and drive directly at oncoming motorists. The resident argued that blue lights do not exempt officials from traffic laws and should protect rather than endanger the public. Residents said the regularity of the incidents suggested routine convenience rather than urgent security threats. They warned that visible lawbreaking by senior political convoys risks normalising disregard for traffic rules.

Residents feel intimidated and powerless

Deppe said she had raised concerns about the convoy's conduct for months. She described driving against traffic on a major commuter route during rush hour as inherently dangerous and said routine violations erode public trust and weaken respect for the rule of law. She emphasised that the roads in question are ordinary public streets used daily by commuters, pedestrians and public transport.

Residents said the regularity of the incidents suggested routine convenience rather than urgent security threats. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Deppe added that residents feel intimidated and powerless to challenge VIP convoys operating under armed protection. The allegations follow previous legal scrutiny involving Mashatile's VIP protection unit, whose members appeared in court over an alleged assault linked to a road incident. That case intensified public debate about the conduct, training and accountability of VIP security personnel operating on public roads.

Mashatile confirms presidential meetings with officials linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Briefly News also reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with officials implicated in allegations of improper ties to controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

This follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in police investigations and having links to Matlala.

Source: Briefly News