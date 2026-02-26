A viral video on social media showed a police officer allegedly pocketing cash during a raid

Concerns over police misconduct intensified amid ongoing investigations and theft complaints

SAPS said corruption, criminality and misconduct within its ranks would not be tolerated.

Police officer pocketing cash

The footage, date-stamped 20 February 2026, shows an officer inside a room monitored by a visible CCTV camera. The officer enters the room, notices what appears to be a bag filled with cash and looks around before approaching it. He is seen placing his hands inside the bag and removing what appears to be money. He then moves behind a cupboard and places the items into his pocket. The officer returns to the bag a second time and appears nervous as he searches for a place to hide the cash. He briefly puts it under his jersey, removes it, and then tucks it into the back of his pants.

Moments later, he returns for a third time and places what appears to be more cash into a lower pocket before moving the bag closer to a bed. When a second officer enters the room, the first officer can be heard referring to the "lots of ganja" allegedly found on the premises. As the second officer searches the room, seemingly unaware of what had just occurred, the first officer again reaches into the bag and removes what appears to be the remaining cash, placing it into his back pocket. According to the Weekend Argus, outside the premises, a marked South African Police Service vehicle linked to Steenberg SAPS was visible.

SAPS said corruption, criminality and misconduct within its ranks would not be tolerated.

What did SAPS say?

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk told Briefly News that SAPS had noted the video with concern and confirmed that the area where the incident occurred and the identity of the officer were under investigation. Police urged the person who released the footage to come forward and open a criminal case to assist investigators.

SAPS said corruption, criminality and misconduct within its ranks would not be tolerated and warned that officers found to be on the wrong side of the law would face decisive action. Van Wyk said the dignity and status of the SAPS badge and uniform had to be safeguarded at all times. The authenticity of the video and the full circumstances surrounding the alleged raid remain subject to official verification.

