Hilarious Clip Shows Man Hitting Car Brakes, Gets Bae Into a Sticky Situation

A video clip of a local woman falling to the floor of a car's passenger seat has the internet laughing

It seems the unlucky lady had fallen after her boyfriend unexpectedly slammed the car brakes

Mzansi found the clip absolutely hysterical and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

A video of a local man pulling the brakes and landing his female passenger in a very uncomfortable position has social media users laughing. The driver seemed to be filming their adventures on the road, capturing the very moment his flexible lady fell between the car seat and the cubbyhole.

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the seriously funny post.

Many social media users are convinced the young man sabotaged his girlfriend on purpose as he was probably fed up with her very inappropriate sitting position. Other people felt like it was just karma at work, punishing the young lady for sitting like a teenager.

Check out some of the super entertaining comments below:

@Quinton_Aphane said:

"Very good. Why do women like sitting like that vele?"

@KenMo_07 said:

"Side chick showing off. He did it intentionally."

@BrianaWillemse said:

"I’m too stiff to be folded like that."

@ThabangMogoboy5 said:

"Lmao win for the gents."

@khanyo__msibi said:

"I’d break up with him tf."

@noma_mnguni said:

"I don't like people who sit like this in a car, doesn't matter who you are. I hate it."

Haibo: SA gives hilarious explanations for super strange tractor collision

In more silly motor vehicle-related news, Briefly News previously reported that an interesting picture of two trucks connected at their bonnets is causing a stir on social media. It seems the vehicles were involved in a farm-style collision, causing one tractor to lock onto the front bumper of another.

Heading online, SA Long-distance Truckers shared the unique images and encouraged social media users to guess what might have caused the silly accident.

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite guesses from the comments section which you definitely won't want to miss.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

Prince Bhalaphansi Ndlovu said:

"Looks like there was a bullfight..."

Zaahir Bardien said:

"Maybe they were playing chicken and no one chickened out."

Ku'busy Phillip said:

"No way!!! It can't be!!! This is Photoshop!!!"

Phumlani Sondiya said:

"When you pay workers Peanuts."

Thulani Thulas Sibizo said:

"They were both staring at a woman haha."

Siyabonga Laurence said:

"It happens with the new automatic ones without a driver if configurations are not set well."

Jetro Pieterse said:

"Lol these guys they were busy making TikTok videos didn’t look where they going."

Jamil Jacobs said:

"The boss was late with the worker's wages."

