Haibo: SA Gives Hilarious Explanations for Super Strange Tractor Collision

An image of two tractors stuck together is causing a stir on social media

South Africans have been encouraged to speculate what might have caused the silly and unique accident

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite reactions to the pictures, which will definitely leave you laughing

An interesting picture of two trucks connected at their bonnets is causing a stir on social media. It seems the vehicles were involved in a farm-style collision, causing one tractor to lock onto the front bumper of another.

A strange tractor collision has South Africans speculating what may have caused the silly accident. Image: SA Long-distance Truckers/Facebook

, SA Long-distance Truckers shared the unique images and encouraged social media users to guess what might have caused the silly accident.

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite guesses from the comments section which you definitely won't want to miss.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

Prince Bhalaphansi Ndlovu said:

"Looks like there was a bullfight..."

Zaahir Bardien said:

"Maybe they were playing chicken and no one chickened out."

Ku'busy Phillip said:

"No way!!! It can't be!!! This is Photoshop!!!"

Phumlani Sondiya said:

"When you pay workers Peanuts."

Thulani Thulas Sibizo said:

"They were both staring at a woman haha."

Siyabonga Laurence said:

"It happens with the new automatic ones without a driver if configurations are not set well."

Jetro Pieterse said:

"Lol these guys they were busy making TikTok videos didn’t look where they going."

Jamil Jacobs said:

"The boss was late with the worker's wages."

Woman orders AirPods, get hilariously unexpected device instead: "I'm hurt"

In more silly news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman's hilarious blunder has social media users laughing. It seems the young lady meant to order AirPods but got a strange and much larger knockoff device instead.

Adding to the humour of the post, the silly lady mistakenly refers to her AirPods as 'Airports' and local social media users feel certain her poor spelling is what caused the confusion in the first place.

Heading online, @Radebe_merci captioned the snaps of her dodgy purchase:

"I ordered airports and this is what I’ve received... I’m hurt."

Mzansi took to the comments section and many hilariously suggested that the big new headphones were meant for her new airport - duh! Others sarcastically wondered if the new transport hub was on the hunt for any new staff.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@kwazeencubey said:

"I think it’s because you ordered airports and not AirPods."

@TeeKay1511 said:

"These are definitely loud enough for everyone at the airports to hear."

@Sir_Jay_ZA said:

"They probably thought you got ears of an elephant."

@MahlatseHopane said:

"Is that a hairdryer?"

@MaungaClive said:

"This is what happens when you order airports instead of AirPods."

@tpee_k said:

"Maybe you selected XXXL by mistake."

