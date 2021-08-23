Woman Orders ‘AirPods’, Get Hilariously Unexpected Device Instead: “I’m Hurt”

A local woman has the internet buzzing after sharing snaps of her newly purchased 'Airpods'

The tech device came to the lady super huge and many social media users believe the mistake was caused by her bad spelling

Mzansi headed to the comments section to react to the funny photos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman's hilarious blunder has social media users laughing. It seems the young lady meant to order AirPods but got a strange and much larger knockoff device instead.

These hilarious 'AirPods' have the internet buzzing. Images: @Radebe_merci/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Adding to the humour of the post, the silly lady mistakenly refers to her AirPods as 'Airports' and local social media users feel certain her poor spelling is what caused the confusion in the first place.

Heading online, @Radebe_merci captioned the snaps of her dodgy purchase:

"I ordered airports and this is what I’ve received...I’m hurt."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi took to the comments section and many hilariously suggested that the big new headphones were meant for her new airport-duh!

Others sarcastically wondered if the new transport hub was on the hunt for any new staff.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@kwazeencubey said:

"I think it’s because you ordered airports and not AirPods."

@TeeKay1511 said:

"These are definitely loud enough for everyone at the airports to hear."

@Sir_Jay_ZA said:

"They probably thought you got ears of an elephant."

@MahlatseHopane said:

"Is that a hairdryer?"

@MaungaClive said:

"This is what happens when you order airports instead of AirPods."

@tpee_k said:

"Maybe you selected XXXL by mistake."

Haibo: Man watches TV from behind burglar bars, SA has mixed reactions

In more memorable social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of a television that was under lock and key has caused quite a stir on social media as many people said it reminded them of a story.

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian identified as Habibu Adamu, the television was placed on a wall and a burglar-proof guard with a key was used in protecting it.

The television got many people talking on social media.

A movie was being shown on the television and this implies that the owner uses the set under lock and key.

Sharing the photo, Adamu said:

"Reminds me of a story in Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa's Birgimar Hankaka, with the title "Ƙasar Ɓarayi.""

Many react to the photo

South Africans on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Ahmad Lawan Gama said:

"In our hostel we are also in SLU that's how TV is."

Umar Abdullahi commented:

"This must be a hostel."

Ado Abubakar Bala wrote:

"I missed Birgimar Hankaka. Such a beautiful program. Every Wednesday 8pm."

Mubarak Abbati Bako said:

"Is this in school though?"

Source: Briefly.co.za