Naledi Aphiwe has released a new love song titled Ngifuna Wena, which blends two distinct African sounds

On the song, the internet sensation worked with Child Dadj, and it has gained prominence online

Aphiwe recently made headlines after she won the Afro Pop Artist of the Year award at the Basadi in Music Awards 2024

Naledi Aphiwe is back with another banger, and she shows her more versatile side in it. The song is said to be a celebration of life and love and blends two sounds.

Naledi Aphiwe shows off her versatile side on 'Ngifuna Wena'. Image: Supplied

Naledi Aphiwe has released new music

Internet sensation Naledi Aphiwe has released her new song featuring producer Child Dadj. The song is said to have infused Amapiano and African electro beats, exposing Naledi Aphiwe's more versatile side.

"This highly anticipated single is already making waves on TikTok and beyond, and it's easy to see why. “Ngifuna Wena” is not just a song; it’s a vibrant celebration of love and life, crafted to captivate your senses and get you moving," a rep from her record label shared.

Naledi delivers powerful vocals in new song

Naledi Aphiwe first gained prominence after featuring on Chris Brown's Shooter. She then went on to release her song Ngiyabonga, which expresses gratitude. The music video also captures the essence of the message behind the song.

Now, the new song will showcase her singing abilities, which have captured her audience's attention.

"From the very first beat, you’ll be hooked by Naledi's remarkable vocal evolution and her skilful blend of poetic lyrics and heartfelt emotion. This track showcases her growth as an artist, delivering a performance that’s both deeply personal and universally relatable. The infectious rhythm and catchy melodies are designed to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds."

Naledi also made headlines recently after she won the Afro Pop Artist of the Year award at the Basadi in Music Awards 2024.

