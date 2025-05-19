Nonku Williams has responded to social media backlash, accusing her of being a drama starter and villain in Season 5

Fans criticised Nonku for being classist, entitled, and bullying, with some suggesting she take a break from the show

In response, Nonku emphasised that edited clips don’t reflect her true self, and she is embracing her authenticity while rising above negativity

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has finally responded to the negative reactions she has been receiving on social media. The star has been accused of being a drama starter since Season 5 premiered.

Nonku Williams has reacted to the negative comments about her online. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Fans share thoughts about Nonku Williams

Nonku Williams has been trending for all the wrong reasons lately. RHOD viewers have accused the businesswoman who has been on the show since Season 1 of picking fights with most housewives except her bestie, Jojo Robinson.

Although she has been praised for being a great mother to her three children, fans are saying Nonku Williams must change her villain behaviour on the show. Some fans even suggested that the star must take a break from the show.

@k_tlhapaneV2 said:

"Nonku Williams International might need a break from this show, she’s doing too much now. It’s embarrassing."

@SandiBootz commented:

"I’m cringing at how classist Nonku is. It’s embarrassing that she could infer that a person who grew up in rural KZN has no style purely because of their upbringing. #rhod #rhodurbans5 #rhodurban."

@BonoloTsolo added:

"Nonku is such a horrible human being #RHODurbanS5."

@3xotic_auras said:

"1. Nonku is entitled and childish. 2. She thinks she’s God's gift to the world. 3. She’s a bully and a classist 4. She lacks common decency 💁 #RHODurbanS5 #RHODurban."

Nonku Williams reacts to fans

According to @BuzzLifenews, the author who recently released her memoir titled Unapologetically Me said the edited clips that fans get to see don't tell the story of who she really is. She said:

"Learning the hard way that being ‘entertaining’ isn’t worth sacrificing my truth. Edited clips don’t tell the whole story - I’m more than just a villain or a stereotype."

Nonku Williams also noted that although she has been misunderstood, the comments on social media do not bother her because she is choosing to embrace her authenticity and rise above the negativity.

"Reality TV may shape perceptions, but it doesn’t define me. I’ve come to realise that the drama, the edited moments, and the manufactured narratives don’t capture the complexity of who I am. I’m embracing my authenticity, unapologetically being myself, and refusing to be reduced to a single character or trait."

