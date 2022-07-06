A young lady dancing in her room without bothering about how people would see it has got massive comments online

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, the lady danced against a background that looks cheap and is un-plastered

Many social media users expressed mixed reactions as some praised her for being true to herself without trying to please the public

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video has shown the moment a young lady jumped on Fireboy DML's Playboy song challenge on TikTok.

Without showing any kind of shame, the lady danced in her room that is un-plastered. Sitting on the table close to her is an old model television set.

Many people praised the lady for being true to herself. Photo source: TikTok/@nanaadwoahendless123

Source: UGC

Not faking it

As is expected of the challenge, she transitioned from a gown to another set of clothes. Many people said they were not expecting the transition that happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There were those who praised her for portraying her real-life without trying to fake it like some would do for their social media followers.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jessica said:

"Who brought Facebook people here pls."

WEALTH said:

"Pls, she's content and real. not the type that use iPhone to do video and use Android to post. she's being rl. there's nothing wrong with it."

Chuteharby replied:

"Using iPhone and posting with Android is not bad pls. They just want their vids to be clear. The only bad thing is acting like you own the iPhone."

justine__28 said:

"Y’all just too bitter, you’re real babe keep it up, you’re beautiful."

Ella Diamond535 said:

"Every thing is time my dear there are making u popular."

Another lady dances without shame

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 showed that she was proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng