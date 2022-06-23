Fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane made a sweet gesture to her mother Shauwn Mkhize by calling an artist to get a new piece

Sbahle Mpisane showed off the process of getting the special new tattoo piece as she posted a vlog to her social media

Sbahle Mpisane shared reasons as to why she got the ink and Shauwn Mkhize got the opportunity to check out the freshly done tattoo

Fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane's tattoo collection continues to grow with her latest ink done by mobile service.

Sbahle Mpisane and her mother Mam'Mkhize are closer than ever and the fitness influencer got a tattoo in appreciation of their love. Image: Instagram/@kwa_mammkhize/sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane got the tattoo and shared her thought process behind the tattoo that Mam'Mkhize came to see freshly done.

Sbahle Mpisane gives her mother Mam'Mkhize a tattoo tribute

According to ZAlebs, Sbahle Mpisane shared a video of herself getting a new tattoo at a mobile body modification parlour, Ink On Call Tattoos.

Sbahle said that she chooses to get tattoos as a way to keep a record of what she has been through. She said her body is her " journal' and her tattoos tell her life story.

An important chapter of Sbahle's life is that her mother, Shauwn Mkhize stood by her through her most difficult times. She wrote:

"Thank you mom, for always understanding me & being by me thru my lows and highs, you are a blessing, I love you unconditionally."

To Sbahle's followers' pleasure, Shauwn Mkhize surprises Sbahle in the video when she walks in during her tattoo session. The two share a warm embrace as Mam'Mkhize beams while admiring Sbahle's new tattoo space.

Fans love seeing Sbahle Mpisane with her mother Shauwn Mhkize

Supporter of the mother and daughter love their mother-daughter content. Sbahle appreciates her mother on Instagram with various posts, and her followers appreciate their relationship.

@aka_zamanovember commented:

"Ncoooh so cute sweet words ❤️@sbahle_mpisane ncoooh mother and daughter so adorable."

@missjay_mazulu commented:

'You have the best mother Sbahle❤️"

@thembicrecia wrote:

"Mother and daughter Love ❣️"

@hope_nemushiru commented:

"@sbahle_mpisane they way she calls you Sebastian you could feel love found a room ❤️"

