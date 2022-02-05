Stellenbosch University Investigate Use of K-word by Residence Head

The University of Cape Town is launching an investigation into the alleged use of the k-word on campus

A residence head allegedly used the racial slur as an example of what type of language and behaviour was unacceptable

The use of the word allegedly caused a great deal of distress among resident students of the university

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University has begun an investigation into the alleged use word of the k-word on campus by a residence head.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said that the institution’s equality unit had started an investigation after it was alerted to the incident.

Stellenbosch University has launched an investigation into the alleged use of the k-word on campus by a residence head. Photo credit: @stellenboschuniversity

TimesLIVE reported that a residence head allegedly used the word while explaining what kind of language is unacceptable.

The university understands that the word was not used as a racial slur but was used in a specific context that dealt with instruction on acceptable and unacceptable behaviour and language was considered on campus.

The use of the word allegedly caused a great deal of distress among residents.

JacarandaFM reported that the Viljoen said that the university placed a great deal of importance on creating a culture of respect and human dignity among staff and students.

SANCO disappointed to see racism reemerge as Archbishop Tutu's mural was defaced

Earlier, Briefly News reported that there has been immense backlash after a mural in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was defaced with a racial slur by artist Brian Rolfe.

The mural which honoured and celebrated the life of the beloved Archbishop had the words 'Ek is 'n k****r' written on Tutu's glasses.

Rolfe stated that he would most likely not be pressing charges to the police for what the perpetrator did to his artwork, according to a report by IOL. Rolfe is currently not in South Africa and stated that he would deal with what has happened when he returned.

South Africans have been outraged since videographers Wesley Fester and Saamwiet Moos disclosed what had happened to the mural.

South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) stated that they are disappointed by the resurgence of racism following news that Tutu's mural was defaced.

