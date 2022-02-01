People have reacted to an emerging photo of a recent University of Ilorin examination that featured singer Portable's lyrics

The fast-rising singer's hit song, Zazoo Zehh , was made the centre of the compulsory question and allotted 24 marks

The students were directed to carry out an analysis of the music using an attachment of the full text of Zazu's lyrics as a guide

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, was featured in a recent examination held by the University of Ilorin.

The exam question which focused on the singer's Zazu lyrics was made the number one and compulsory question for students of the department of mass communication to attempt.

24 marks were allotted to the question Photo Credit: @portablebaeby, @instablog9ja, Punch

The question paper which has now gone viral came with an appendix that contained the full text of the singer's lyrics for the song.

Guided by the lengthy appendix, students were instructed to do an analysis of the pop song for 24 marks.

Briefly News gathered that the examination was held on Monday, 1 February, 2022.

Social media users are beyond surprised

@lew_lase opined:

"I love how lecturers be relating to media reality but wahala for who's antisocial o."

@anuoluuwarpho reacted:

"This lecturer don disgrace my school with this foolish question."

@paschaldose said:

"These lecturers are becoming too silly, making the youths believe more that education is scam in Nigeria."

@thebeckie__ wrote:

"People asking what’s the question, the lecturer is asking the students to use appendix 1( the song’s) lyrics to critically analyze or prove a point about music being socio cultural and needing little to no expertise of the singer to be produced."

