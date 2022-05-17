Unathi Nkay, Idols SA judge, recently reacted to the disturbing video of a Stellenbosch student urinating on another student's laptop

The incident is said to have been racially motivated and has left South Africans disgusted at the obvious targeting of another student

Unathi, like many in South Africa, is angered by the incident as it shows the reality of what students may be going through at Stellenbosch University

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is the latest celebrity to offer her two cents on the now-viral video of a white Stellenbosch student deliberately urinating throughout a black fellow student's dorm room.

The university has been trending across social media as the country could not believe the blatant racism displayed in the video.

'Idols SA' judge Unathi Nkayi has shared her anger about the latest Stellenbosch University racism incident. Image:Instagram/unathi.co

Unathi angered by Stellenbosch University video

TimesLIVE reports that Unathi is angered by the video and thinks criminal charges should be directed at the offending student. While the university has stated that the student was suspended, Unathi insists on expulsion because his actions deny another student of education. On Instagram, she wrote:

"Education is how the previous dispensation crippled us as black people and now their seeds are doing it within the institutions."

The singer also asked for the student's name as the university has kept the information private.

Unathi's followers shocked by University of Stellenbosch video

Equally shocked, Unathi's industry peers reacted to the viral video.

Happiness Ever After actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi could not believe it, commenting:

"Wait, what?! Hold up. This is still happening in 2022?!"

Comedienne Celeste Ntuli added:

"Racism is a major problem!!"

Long-time actress Bubu Mazibuko expressed he anger at the video, saying:

"So hard to watch."

Unathi's Instagram followers agreed with the singer's sentiments that the student should be dealt with harshly.

@waqu_m commented:

"So annoyed by this! I went to Stellies a few years ago, and initiation was clearly banned. And defiling any person or property has never been, in any way, a way to initiate anyone into any society. I hope he gets a criminal record!"

@ndazwa added:

"As long as our government doesn't criminalise racism, nothing is gonna change."

Many felt anger and sadness with @lunduabigail commenting:

"This is so sad, can't imagine the trauma the black student will remain with for the rest of his life. Will he even want to continue at the school?"

@ms.takalanimudau also wrote:

"This just made me angry, like really mad. It better not end with suspension."

@nnoni_was_here agreed adding:

"This hurts to watch and it’s so angering!"

University of Stellenbosch still trending

The nation is up in arms about the video as the university is trending with reports of protests on the Stellenbosch campus as the story develops.

Stellenbosch University probes alleged racism after white student urinates on black student’s belongings

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings at Stellenbosch University has sparked outrage. While the incident, which occurred over the weekend, is said to be allegedly racist, the university is investigating the details surrounding it.

The senior director of student affairs at Stellenbosch University, Dr Choice Makhetha, said she condemns the incident and that the management was aware of what transpired. She said the behaviour will not be tolerated and action would be taken.

