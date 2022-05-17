During a visit to KwaZulu-Natal, members of Operation Dudula revealed plans to tackle youth unemployment

The supporters of the movement also want to assist with rebuilding the communities that were destroyed during the recent floods

Deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula Dan Radebe called on the government and municipalities to help employ graduates

DURBAN - Operation Dudula visited KwaZulu-Natal where it plans to tackle youth unemployment in the province on Monday 16 May. Members of the movement also plan to deal with the aftermath of the recent floods in the area.

A group of young people associated with Operation Dudula offered to assist the affected communities to rebuild. However, the biggest concern for the movement is to secure jobs for unemployed South African youth rather than companies outsourcing employees from other countries.

Members of Operation Dudula demand jobs for unemployed young South Africans while visiting KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula Dan Radebe said construction and building professionals are volunteering their services to the government and communities to assist with reconstruction. He said the youth offered their services despite being overlooked for job opportunities. Radebe claims that in professions such as teaching and nursing foreign nationals are prioritized before South Africans, TimesLIVE reported.

He added that South Africans who lived in informal settlements were killed in the floods while foreign nationals who live in “hijacked buildings” were unaffected. Radebe called on the government and municipalities to help employ graduates.

During the media briefing, a 24-year-old Forensic Science and Technology graduate from Unisa Sphelele Msane said he has been applying for jobs since 2019 without any response. IOL reported that he applied 16 times in one week and dropped off his CV physically, but he has not had any joy.

The movement’s secretary-general Zandile Dabula said foreign nationals are given jobs by the government.

Mixed reactions to the movement

South Africans seemingly have different views on Operation Dudula and its mission in the country:

Diphetogo Culture said:

“Dudula your mother body ANC is the one who drives the sinking ship to poverty and unemployment.”

Anne-Marie Westraad Gouws wrote:

“How can you demand things not existing? We demand a better government.”

Dony Mahwete posted:

“This organisation will act as a catalyst to speed up our lazy government when it comes to service delivery.”

Emmanuel John said:

“That same energy of demanding they must use it creating and start a successful functional business, not what they are doing. You can’t just demand every time yet you have no clue of how to run a business.”

