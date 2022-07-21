First-year student Theuns Du Toit has been expelled after he peed on Babalo Ndwayana's belongings

Stellenbosch University's disciplinary committee found that Du Toit had broken the Disciplinary Code for Students

Du Toit had been in the headlines and accused of being racist after a video of him urinating on Ndwayana's personal belongings

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Univeristy has suspended first-year student Theuns Du Toit has been expelled after he peed on a fellow student Babalo Ndwayana's belongings, including his laptop.

Theuns Du Toit is no longer a student at Stellenbossch University after he was found guilty of breaking the university's rules. @_Nomalungelo_M/Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The university held a disciplinary hearing from 15 May which was concluded on 23 June. On Thursday, 21 July, the Central Disciplinary Committee found that Dur Toit was guilty of contravening the university's Disciplinary Code for Students.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, Stellenbosch University stated that it condemns any racism, discrimination or other prejudices.

"When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law and the full extent to which the constitution protects the rights of all in our country," read the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Stellenbosch University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Deresh Ramjugermath stated that the university viewed the incident in a serious light He added that the university has taken note of the CDC's decision to expel Du Toit and study the details of the finding.

A video of Du Toit urinating on Ndwayana's belongings went viral on social media and many people labelled the act as racist. In a matter of days, students protested against racism and more incidents of racism were exposed at the university, reports SABC News.

Father of victim of alleged racism at Stellenbosch University speaks out, calls for expulsion of perpetrator

Briefly News previously reported that the father of the Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism at the campus when another student urinated on his belongings, is calling for the expulsion of the perpetrator.

Mkuseli Kaduka said he is glad that his son, Babalo Ndwayana, captured the incident involving Theuns du Toit on video. Kaduka believes that the video clip has exposed the racism that is “still plaguing” the university. The outraged father said the university needs to implement systems that prevent incidents of racism from happening in the future.

Kaduka said he never expected his 20-year-old son to be the victim of a racist attack. News24 reported that the university has booked a fight for Ndwayana to rest at home until his exams begin. The father also called for the incident to be investigated urgently as there is “irrefutable evidence” showing the act being committed.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News