A school teacher in South Africa went viral on TikTok. The educator was admired for going the extra mile for her students.

A TikTok video shows a teacher restocking the hygiene corner for students. Image: @davyamy19

In a video, the woman showed that she never wants her students to feel ashamed of their needs. Many people applauded the educator who is filling in the gaps where the state has not.

Teacher cares for students

A teacher, @davamy19, in a TikTok video, showed people that she has a hygiene corner. In a video she was restocking the area that had toiletries such as lotion, deodorant and mist. Most importantly, she also stocked menstrual products, tampons and pads because the government does not give free hygiene products for students.

Watch the video:

Teacher Amy explains initiative

In the video, Amy explained that where the government is not able to deliver, individuals have to step in. Watch the video below of her explaining and initiatives to help.

SA teacher impresses many

Online users applauded the educator who is taking care of her students with a hygiene corner. People commented that more teachers like her are necessary.

NozeeC commented:

"Man I cried cause, when my mom passed on I had nobody buying me pads and I used tissue for an entire year, until a teacher a saved me."

whatcountryisthis said:

"We need more teachers like you OMG."

Keashal wrote:

"The world needs more people like you ❤️God bless you!"

Amber Thomas added:

"Schools should put it on the stationery list man."

LifeBeLivin

"If each school had the corner and girls who have extra could add."

Hands-on teachers do their student's hair

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi peeps on TikTok were fawning over this video of a teacher going the extra mile for some students who need some TLC. Two educators took matters into their own and took care of two children's hair.

This clip had many people in their feels wishing they had caring teachers as kids too. Many sang the young women for putting effort into their role as teachers.

A local educator, @teacher_porsche, posted a video of her and a colleague washing and combing two children's hair.

