A 28-year-old woman flaunted her life without children in a TikTok "of course" challenge

The young lady mentioned what people think about her having no children at almost 30

The online users reacted to her video, with many admiring her for living her life as she chooses

28-year-old woman flexed her life with no kids. Images: @okuhle_mabuza

A 28-year-old woman flexed having no kids. The lady joined the "of course" TikTok challenge, mentioning what people think of her not having kids at 28. She added a twist, telling people what she can do for other people's children even though she doesn't have any.

In the video, @okuhle_mabuza mentioned how people think she's a terminator ( had abortions), gets lectures about how her 30s would be miserable without kids and how people feel sorry for her.

She added some advantages, saying she doesn't have to worry about school fees and uniforms. She sends other people's kids when she wants something from the tuckshop. She is her own priority and does whatever she wants.

The TikTokker said even though she doesn't have kids, she would not mind dating someone with kids. She added that she treats other people's kids as her own and doesn't judge anyone with children.

"I'm 28 and I don't have kids, of course, I'm enjoying every moment."

28-year-old with no kids joins 'of course' TikTok challenge

Watch the woman's TikTok challenge clip below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's content

Online users reacted to her video, many enjoying it and complimenting the woman.

@siphelelemjwara applauded:

"That's the life."

@Tendai joked:

"as for terminator."

@Q Dube congratulated:

"Well done."

@Nkosie Royalty complimented:

"You’re so gorgeous, by the way"

@alter shared:

"Still young, am 31 now..."

@user7157123932233 related:

"My story "

@Quique admired:

"Nice"

Woman uses 'of course' TikTok trend to raise HIV awareness

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who participated in the "of course" TikTok challenge to raise HIV awareness.

Nomonde Ngema is a 20-year-old creative and HIV activist from KwaZulu-Natal who uses TikTok, to post informative videos surrounding stereotypes about young women who live with HIV in South Africa. She posted a video on TikTok, using the 'Of course' trend to share the day-to-day experiences and misconceptions about young women living with HIV, including dating and beauty standards. Netizens commended her.

