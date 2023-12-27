A woman went viral after showing people she got a surprise baby because of a health condition that affected her

The lady made the major discovery in the hospital and posted a video about it, which became a viral hit

People had lots of comments after seeing the TikTok video of the woman receiving the news and the baby

A woman on TikTok opened up about how she got her baby. The lady did not expect a bundle of joy, but it happened.

A TikTok video of a woman's cryptic pregnancy made some people nervous. Image: @bongo.ntuli

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's rare pregnancy fascinated many people. The video of the new mom got lots of attention and garnered over 13000 likes.

Woman welcomes baby without knowing it

One lady @bongo.ntuli had a child but was not aware until the last minute. The TikTokker had a cryptic pregnancy and got a surprise at the hospital. Watch the video below:

What is a cryptic pregnancy?

A cryptic pregnancy is one where the woman is not aware she's carried until at least 20 weeks. It is a rare condition, and experts say it can be caused by various factors, including denial.

South Africa jokes about women's cryptic pregnancy

Online users were curious about how her family received the news. People commented on sharing and their thoughts.

Nadia commented:

"I’d give it to the nurse."

Dineo wrote:

"Yoh, what if you don’t want it."

M.JamJam added:

"Did you get your period for the one months ke."

ona_COCO said:

"The I was judged with my cryptic pregnancy. But congratulations it's a blessing no matter how tough it is now. It gets better."

Okuhle wrote:

"Yhooo bathong why does it seem like we have a cryptic pregnancy pandemic? Andsoyiki bawo".

Lakhiwe declared:

"Bengizomshiya nam as iSuprise esbhedlele ."

SA woman who didn’t know she was pregnant until labour

Briefly News previously reported that teen pregnancies are tricky, but this one was next level, as she did not even know she was pregnant until the baby arrived. Mzansi was shocked by the young woman’s story.

If you have watched I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant, then you know well that these freak pregnancies happen. This poor girl got the fright of her life, which became a huge blessing.

Still in school, TikTok user @ausii_lele0 started getting pains she could not explain. Long story short, the good sis was pregnant and did not even know it. She is now a proud mother with a wild birth story.

Source: Briefly News