A hilarious video has taken the internet by storm, capturing the moment a little girl has a complete meltdown over chicken feet

The now-viral video shows the child's terrified reaction upon discovering a tray of chicken feet in her shopping trolley

The video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments, sparking laughter and lighthearted banter among South Africans

A girl did not have a good time shopping with her mom when she bought chicken feet. Image: @mawhoo

Source: TikTok

A hilarious TikTok video has captured the internet's attention, featuring a little girl's epic meltdown over...chicken feet.

Girl has terrified reaction to chicken feet

The video, posted by the child's mother, shows her placing a tray of chicken feet into the shopping trolley. Little does she know her daughter, who is inside the trolley and is about to have a major "ick" moment.

As the mother turned, the little girl caught sight of the chicken feet, and her eyes widened in fear. She starts crying and screaming, desperately trying to escape the trolley.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In an attempt to calm her down, the mother tries to reason with her, but the little girl is having none of it. She continues to scream and cry until her mother finally gives up and flips the tray over, hiding the chicken feet from view.

SA amused by the child's reaction

The video has since gone viral, racking up millions of views and thousands of comments. South African netizens have been left in stitches, reacting with laughter and lighthearted banter.

its.ur.girl.kg commented:

"She checked if they are breathing ."

22 Z E L A replied:

" Eish wonder what will happen the day she sees the heads."

doriscathy replied:

"Ngehlise bhoza yami ."

Bussiey_M❤️ said:

"Umenzanii umntwana kodwa❤️."

Naledi Mathonkha commented:

"She said “helppp”."

ngcweti13 said:

"Uwrong bakithi uyasaba nje."

retha commented:

"Angithandi."

Mom uses chicken feet on baby's bottle

In another story, Briefly News reported that a hilarious TikTok video of a mother who tried to get her toddler son to stop drinking milk gained much traction online.

The footage shows the little boy holding his milk bottle, which had chicken feet fastened on it, hoping to scare him or prevent him from wanting to drink the milk.

The cute child can be seen carefully observing the bottle as he tries to say 'inkukhu' (chicken) before letting out a funny scream.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News