A South African TikToker (@peter_mashamaite) filmed a hilarious encounter with a puppy locked in a police van

He playfully teases the dog, pretending it's been arrested for not barking, leading to laughter and debate online

While many found the video amusing, others expressed concern for the dog's potential stress and confusion

Video shows puppy locked in police van. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/ Getty Images, @peter_mashamaite/TikTok

A TikTok video of a puppy locked inside the back of a police van as a man hilariously teases it had South African users in stitches.

Man pokes fun at dog in police van

The footage shared by @peter_mashamaite shows the dog inside the van. The man jokes that it is under arrest for not barking as it barks loudly at him, almost as though it was pleading its case.

The man continues to poke fun at the little dog as he explains the dog's rights to remain silent and that any information uttered or willingly given to an officer may be used against it in court. The man even offered to get the dog a lawyer.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by locked up puppy

Many netizens were amused by the video of the dog and how the man interacted with it as though it were a real suspect. Others commented on how stressed the dog looked.

Mama ka Muntu said:

"What are the charges bathong cause she's screaming I'm innocent ."

whitney9115 commented:

"She did not understand, "you have the right to remain silent "."

Miss K commented:

"She is so stressed and scared at the same time ."

Lerato said:

"He is like, I want my lawyer ."

Zeelady Mwelase wrote:

"Sorry your highness... My client (Leeli) will say she didn't know she has to bark ❤."

Tshepi.Mog said:

"Batho ."

Olerato Daphne Mosum commented:

"They thought ke pitbull."

