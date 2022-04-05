A video of two dogs barking loudly at a group of girls trapped in a swimming pool has been doing the rounds online

The ladies are seen huddled together in fear as a woman calls for someone to take the dogs so that they can leave

Amused cyber citizens responded to the Twitter post’s comments section with laughter and light-hearted banter

A group of girls will think twice before visiting a home where they were almost "accosted" by dogs. In a video shared by popular social media user @kulanicool, they are seen fear for their lives as two dogs go off at them while cooling off in the pool.

Mzansi peeps responded with banter to a video of dogs barking at a group of swimmers. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

The clip shows one of the dogs barking loudly at the frightened girls huddling together in the swimming pool.

A frantic woman can be heard shouting as she calls for someone, named Max, to grab the dogs so that the swimmers can get out of the pool in peace and leave. However, no one comes to the rescue, instead, a second feisty dog makes an appearance before the video ends.

Kulani humorously captioned the video:

“Secret location gone wrong.”

Mzansi online users could not help but respond with banter and humour to the Twitter post. Check out some of their comments:

@KenLawlight wrote:

“They formed a group nyana at the centre nkarr a covalent bond.”

@Onalenn78562180 said:

“Are you guys sure gore the lady who's taking this vid is not the one of "get out from my f***

car".”

@ThomasKagisho reacted:

“Max ran away and even left his flops behind.”

@_IamHarold commented:

“The synchronised swimming we will do better in next Olympics.”

Woman shares snap of ripped up vehicle by dog

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that it's a dog-eat-dog world for @MakukuleZamo (Zamo). The local mom shared a snap of her car which looked like it had been through the most. Half of the front bumper just under the light is completely ripped apart.

Zamo was absolutely devastated as she revealed that an unidentified person's dog had attacked her car. She pleaded with social media peeps to keep their animals in their yard, adding that every time she looks at her car she has the urge to cry. She wrote:

"If you are going to have dogs keep them in your own yard. Someone’s dog ate my car. Every time I look at it I wanna cry."

Source: Briefly News