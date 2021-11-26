A South African lady shared the heartbreaking news that a dog ripped apart the front of her car and left it in pieces

Zamo shared a snap of her vehicle where the side of the front bumper is visibly torn apart with missing sections

South Africans tried to help her out by sharing legal advice on how to approach the dog's owner and resolve the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It's a dog-eat-dog world for @MakukuleZamo (Zamo). The local mom shared a snap of her car which looked like it had been through the most. Half of the front bumper just under the light is completely ripped apart.

Zamo was absolutely devastated as she revealed that an unidentified person's dog had attacked her car. She pleaded with social media peeps to keep their animals in their yard, adding that every time she looks at her car she has the urge to cry. She wrote:

"If you are going to have dogs keep them in your own yard. Someone’s dog ate my car. Every time I look at it I wanna cry."

This lady shared a snap of the remains of her car after a dog allegedly attacked it. Image: @MakukuleZamo

Source: Twitter

Check out her post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments left by shocked South Africans:

@mdlozman shared some advice:

"Zamo do you have insurance? If yes this becomes an insurance matter you file the claim as truthful as you can. The insurance will settle you then they will go after the neighbour, that’s the purpose of the insurance."

@Makgatho18 asked:

"Sorry about that. I'm tempted to ask if you use meat flavoured car polish?"

@PhindiMcDowson shared the following question:

"Yhooo what type of a dog is this?"

@lungileTibe said:

"We don't hang clothes any more at my place because the dogs eat them up..."

@LeeMajikija shared:

"You can definitely claim from the owner of the dog ma’am. If they refuse, you can take them to small claims court (depending on cost of damages)."

@OzalwauMaMnguni added:

"You can't blame the dogs if your car is edible... Cars of today..."

SA has hilarious response to man after puppy wrecks living room: "Love this"

In other canine news, Briefly News previously reported that a popular adage goes suggests that when days are dark, friends are few. Another well-known one posits that a dog is a man's best friend.

Together these sayings reveal a telling truth, that even in one's darkest days, a furry friend will never turn its back on you. However, a local guy saw first-hand just how destructive his domestic animal could be as he got the reminder that no matter the situation, a dog will remain a messy creature at best.

Turning to social media, the dog-lover, @CJSteyl, shared an image of a wrecked living room, notably with a pot plant mercilessly sprawled on the floor.

Source: Briefly.co.za