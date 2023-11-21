A mother tried to get her toddler son to stop drinking milk by fastening chicken feet on his bottle

A mother tried to stop her son from drinking milk using chicken feet. Image: @fortuemsindo

Source: TikTok

A hilarious TikTok video of a mother who tried to get her toddler son to stop drinking milk gained much traction online.

The footage shows the little boy holding his milk bottle, which had chicken feet fastened on it, hoping to scare him or prevent him from wanting to drink the milk.

The cute child can be seen carefully observing the bottle as he tries to say 'inkukhu' (chicken) before letting out a funny scream.

Watch the cute video below:

According to Pampers, toddlers don't need to stop drinking milk unless they have an intolerance or allergy. However, after 24 months, you can reduce the amount of milk they drink from three cups to two cups.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video with funny commentary, while others shared that toddlers were supposed to stop drinking milk but rather change from giving it in a bottle to a sippy cup.

user1828084936921 responded:

"Inhliziyo i iyafuna kodwa inkukhuuu."

Thando replied:

"Isono bakithi."

k replied:

"Where do African parents come up with these ideas? ."

tshidi485 commented:

that scream."

MaDlamini makaMlungisi said:

"Children dont stop drinking milk my 8-year-old son still drinking milk use a cup not feeding bottle."

LondonGirl commented:

"Please give him milk in a sippy cup."

Mabongi Ntombela wrote:

"Kodwa lesishebo bakithi."

Sneaky baby drinking and wasting formula leaves

In another story, Briefly News reported that one little boy had the best time during feeding time and became a viral sensation. The baby discovered a new method of drinking milk from his bottle and made a complete mess.

@dj.jamie.rymez6 posted his TikTok video. The kid can be seen tilting his bottle on the feeding table and spraying the milk onto his face.

Now and then, the baby checked if someone was coming and proceeded to pour the milk while aiming for his open mouth. Over one million TikTokkers viewed the funny clip, and thousands of people liked it.

Source: Briefly News