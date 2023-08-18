Musician Prince Kaybee reacted to a hilarious video of singer Dr Malinga where he went live on TikTok

Netizens were also left puzzled by Malinga's video, and many said TikTok would have sane people doing weird things

Prince Kaybee is doing a good job ignoring the leaked tape scandal he is involved in with Cyan Boujee

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

It's never a dull day when you hop on Dr Malinga's live TikTok sessions.

This is just another one of Dr Malinga's stunts on social media, and Prince Kaybee found it hilarious. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Dr Malinga leaves Prince Kaybee and netizens puzzled

An energetic Dr Malinga went on TikTok live and interacted with his followers. He sang a person's name whenever they commented while wearing a waist trainer.

A clip was shared on Twitter by user @MaDhlomo_ and Prince Kaybee laughed at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens reacted to the video and were left in stitches

Many people trolled Dr Malinga and said TikTok would make people do crazy things.

Some understood it was just a fun and interactive video, so they laughed.

@Ori_RSA said:

"Psych this one."

@rev_magobe said:

"Lol. When he stands up."

@Nathiniceses

"He's also glitching."

@Mluleki_Kb_Ntul said:

"Like, what's with this acting thing that tik tok people do?"

@omuhlezwane said:

"TikTok will make you go crazy."

@SomtsewuLwazi said:

"Hustler of note."

@SGT_KyleGarrick said:

"He's getting the bag."

@kickpushtk said:

"He’s working, SARS still needs their money."

Kaybee ignores Cyan Boujee's drama

For almost last week, Prince Kaybee's name trended after Cyan Boujee accused him of leaking her adult video.

What shocked many netizens was that Cyan said it was Prince Kaybee in the video with her, and he allegedly demanded that they record.

She told MacG from Podcast and Chill that she was only 19 years old.

Prince Kaybee shares how much he has in the bank

In more Briefly News, Prince Kaybee had joked about being broke after saying he had R65.33 in his bank account.

This was in response to a tweet asking people to show off their bank balances and be truthful. Many found it hard to believe because Prince Kaybee has numerous business interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News