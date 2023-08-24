A clothing store worker thought he found love when he laid his eyes on a beautiful customer

The man cast himself on his knees and declared his love for the lady, even though the video was on mute

Netizens rushed to appreciate the young man's romantic nature, with some even shooting their shot

A man who worked at Sportscene fell in love with a woman in the store. Image: @mrcoolguy96

A Pretoria Sportscene employee was so impressed by a beautiful hun that he fell for her immediately.

The besotted gent could not stop himself from going on his knee and asking to give her a gentleman's kiss on her hand.

Sportscene gent smitten with customer

His colleague, @mrcoolguy96, posted the video on Tiktok, where his colleague, who works at Mamelodi Crossing, could not control how smitten he was. The video tells a beautiful story that could have ended well if the woman had responded to his affections.

The man is shown on his knees in the video, essentially worshipping at her feet. The babe blushed and could not get away fast enough. The two exchange words, and the man clutches his chest while taking his wallet out.

It's not difficult to make out that he is telling her how beautiful she is, and she eventually gives in and puts her hand out. The young man excitedly grabs it, and after kissing, it looks like he has just seen an angel.

He excitedly stands up and rushes to celebrate with his colleague with a huge grin and a fist bump. The video received 320K views. Watch the video here:

Netizens react to man's romantic gesture

The comment section was a hive of activity. Netizens not only showed him love but appreciated Sportscene workers in general.

Surprise Majunju said:

“I know this lady.”

@mrcoolguy96 replied:

“Please show her this video. My boy is head over heels for her.”

Boitumelo Refiloe Ntseko added:

“Gents at Sportscene love everyone.”

Palesa_mbali remarked:

“With Sportscene, expect good-looking men.”

Solutionbhuti exclaimed:

“Make sure you give her that money since you advertised it.”

Liliesnails added:

“I will visit Sportscene when I’m hunting.”

Zamajobe Sithole imagined what he was saying.

“I don’t have anything in my wallet, but what I have is what is inside my heart.”

NN offered herself.

“He can have me, shem.”

