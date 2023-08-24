A man found himself in the hospital after he had a little too much fun eating and drinking over the weekend

The gentleman showed that he indulged in greasy and spicy food, drink and a lot of sweet snacks

Netizens immediately identified the drink he had as the culprit that booked him a bed in the hospital

A gent posted a video which shows that a wild weekend landed him in the hospital.

The fellow’s video story left netizens in stitches and blamed his hospital admission on the flaming Lamborghini he drank.

Man goes to hospital after overeating

@sharry0606 posted his video on TikTok, which was viewed 273.7K times. The video begins with him sitting in the hospital looking miserable. The narrator then introduces the story with a statement.

“Yeah, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

The video then shows a flashback of a hectic weekend. The weekend he included a lot of spicy braai food, junk, a flaming Lamborghini and a meme of a young boy with food too much for his little body.

According to Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials, it is possible that eating highly spicy foods can land you in hospital.

It can result in violent vomiting, abdominal food and chest pain. You can also react severely to spicy food, landing you in hospital. So take it easy on the braai meat and the chakalaka, folks.

Watch the video here:

South Africans blame the hot drink

Netizens had a good laugh in the comment section and believed that it was the alcohol that booked him a hospital bed.

Khensani said:

“Eh, that flaming Lamborghini will mess you up.”

BoityB remarked:

“Believe me, it’s the flaming Lamborghini.”

Luu Ancilla exclaimed:

“Ulcers. If it’s them, I also ended up in hospital too.”

He responded:

“It wasn’t ulcers. My situation was deeper than we all thought.”

Khwezi laughed:

“It’s not easy being a rock star, my brother.”

Karaborelebogile3 wrote:

“Mara lona guys!! How do you drink flamining alcohol? I saw a lot of videos of people being admitted after consuming this drink.”

Mpho Marokoane added:

“Flaming Lamborghini got me shaking for two weeks.”

INdoNin chipped in:

“Flaming Lamborghini took me straight to hospital bed too, I don’t even want to know.”

